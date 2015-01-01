पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:शादी के सीजन में अनुपम ऑडियो एंड विजन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और फर्नीचर सामान खरीदने वालों का लग रहा तांता

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
  • 500 की खरीद पर लक्की ड्रा में शामिल होंगे ग्राहक

नए बस स्टैंड के पास छावनी रोड स्थित है सीएल टाॅवर-अनुपम ऑडियो एंड विजन। यह शो-रूम इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स व फर्नीचर सामान बेचने का विश्वसनीय स्थान है। संचालक धर्मवीर कुमावत ने बताते हैं कि अनुपम ऑडियो एंड विजन करीब 35 सालों से अपने ग्राहकों में विश्वसनीयता बनाए हुए है।

शादी विवाह सीजन के चलते अनुपम ऑडियो एवं विजन पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान खरीदने वालों का तांता लगा हुआ है। लोग एलईडी, फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन, हीटर, ओवन, फैंसी लाइटें के साथ ही फर्नीचर के सामान बैड, ड्रेसिंग टेबल, अलमारी, साेफा सेट, डाइनिंग टेबल और अन्य सामान खरीद रहे हैं। हमारे यहां कई आयटमों पर आकर्षक डिस्काउंट भी दिए जा रहे हैं।

अंकुर कुमावत बताया कि हमारे यहां विभिन्न ब्रांडों के फ्रीज, एलईडी टीवी, गीजर, कूलर, वॉशिंग मशीन, एयर कंडीशनर, एयर कूलर्स, एयर प्यूरीफायर, स्पीकर्स, माइक्रोवेव ओवन्स, फंखे, चूल्हे, घड़ी सहित सभी प्रकार के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान सीएल टॉवर में मिलेंगे। साथ ही कुर्सी, बेड, तकिये, अलमारी, ड्रेसिंग टेबल, सोफा सेट, टेबल, डाइनिंग टेबल आदि घरेलू जरूरत के फर्नीचर भी उपलब्ध हैं।

धर्मवीर कुमावत ने बताया कि अनुपम ऑडियो एवं विजन पर 500 रुपए या इससे अधिक राशि के किसी भी प्रकार के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक या फर्नीचर सामान खरीदने पर हमारे ग्राहक को दैनिक भास्कर के खुशियों की शॉपिंग स्कीम के तहत लक्की ड्रा में शामिल होने का मौका भी मिलेगा।

लक्की ड्रा के विजेता को आकर्षित उपहार दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए ग्राहक को 9190000071 पर मिस्ड कॉल करके प्राप्त लिंक पर अपनी पूरी जानकारी भरनी होगी। बिल जरूर अटैच करें और ड्रा में इनाम के लिए भागीदार बनें।

