बघेरे ने नीलगाय को मारा:बघेरे ने नीलगाय को मारा, पेड़ पर छोड़ा

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र में लगातार बघेरे के आतंक से पहाड़ों के नजदीक बसे हुए गांवों के ग्रामीणों में डर का माहौल बना हुआ है। सोमवार की रात गांव बारेडा में एक पखवाड़े के भीतर बघेरे के दूसरा शिकार करने की घटना के बाद से ग्रामीणों में भय व्याप्त हो गया है। गांव बारेडा की पहाड़ी के नजदीक गंगा माता के स्थान के समीप बघेरे ने एक नीलगाय का शिकार किया। लोगों ने पेड़ पर लटक रही मरी हुई नीलगाय को देखकर स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों व विभाग के अधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया। ग्रामीण शंकर गुर्जर, जीतराम जाट, प्रीतम मीणा, रामलाल जाट, ओमप्रकाश जाट आदि ने बताया कि क्षेत्र के नोहटा, बस्सी, बारेडा व सिरस गांव के पहाड़ लगातार जुड़े हुए होने के कारण बघेरा का आए दिन मूवमेंट होता रहता है जिसके चलते बघेरा आए दिन इन गांवों में व उनके नजदीक के जंगलों से पशुओं व अन्य जीवों का शिकार करता रहता है।

