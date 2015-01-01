पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारी रौनक:दीपोत्सव से पहले बाजार में दिख रही त्योहारी रौनक, खरीदारी के लिए जगह-जगह मजमा

टोंक35 मिनट पहले
कोरोना काल होने के बावजूद दीपोत्सव की रौनक बाजार में परवान पर हैं। सामान की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में लोगों की चहल-पहन काफी बढ़ गई हैं। लेकिन इसके बावजूद औसत यातायात व्यवस्था के कारण लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड रहा हैं। दरअसल पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव पर शुभ मुहुर्त आदि में खरीदारी को लेकर बाजार सामान सजना शुरु हो गए। घंटाघर से लेकर बड़ा कुआ, सवाईमाधोपुर चौराहा, छावनी, पुरानी टोंक सहित अन्य बाजारों में लोग खरीददारी करने या सामान की पूछताछ करने मशगूल नजर आए। लोग घरेलू सामान, इलेक्ट्रोनिस, रेडिमेड गारमेंट सहित विभिन्न दुकानों पर खरीददार और दीपोत्सव पर घरों को सजाने के लिए लोग खासतौर पर महिलाए की चहल-पहल सजावटी सामान की दुकानों पर दिखाई दे रही हैं। विदित रहे कोराना संक्रमण के चलते भेंट चढ़ चुके अधिकाश त्यौहार लॉकडाउन में बिगड़े आर्थिक हालात और प्रशासनिक पाबंदियों की भेंट चढ़ चुके हैं। यही कारण हैं अधिकतर व्यापारी दीपोत्सव पर बाजार खुले बाजार से अधिक से अधिक मुनाफा कमाना चाहते हैं। वही दीपावली के बाद शादियों को सीजन में दोबारा शुरु होगा। यही कारण हैं व्यापारी इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स, बर्तन, रेडिमेड सहित अन्य जरुरतों वाले सामान का स्टॉक रख हैं ताकि ग्राहकों को पूरी वैरायटी मिले और खरीददारी पर किसी प्रकार असर नही पडे।

