बाड़ाबंदी में सेंध:भाजपाइयों ने कांग्रेस पर लगाया पार्षद को अगुवा करने का आरोप

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेसियों ने अपहरण का मामला थाने में दर्ज कराया
  • जयपुर के अजमेर रोड स्थित शिवम होटल रिसोर्ट की घटना, यहां ठहरे देवली के भाजपा पार्षद को गुरुवार अल सुबह उठा ले जाने को लेकर हुआ विवाद

देेवली नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष चुनाव को लेकर गुरुवार को सियासत और गरमा गई। जयपुर में अजमेर रोड पर भांकरोटा के पास होटल शिवम रिसोर्ट में देवली पालिका चुनाव में जीते भाजपा पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी से गुरुवार सुबह 5 बजे के करीब कुछ कांग्रेसी नेता आए और भाजपा पार्षद कमला सोनी और उसके पति को अगुवा कर ले गए। इसी मामले को लेकर कांग्रेस की ओर से चेयरमैन पद के प्रत्याशी नेमीचंद जैन के भाई महेंद्र जैन ने भाजपा नेताओं पर उसके छोटे भाई नरेंद्र जैन का गुरुवार को अपरण कर व मारपीट करने का देवली थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया है। भाजपा नेताओं ने भी अपनी पार्टी की महिला पार्षद को बहला फुसलाकर कर अगुवा करने का कांग्रेस की ओर से पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार के भाई नरेंद्र जैन सहित कुछ नेताओं पर आरोप लगाया है।महेंद्र जैन की ओर से देवली थाने में दर्ज रिसोर्ट में बताया कि उसका छोटा भाई नरेंद्र जयपुर में अजमेर रोड स्थित होटल के बाहर से गुजर रहा था। इस दौरान देवली के ही भाजपा नेता जितेंद्र चौधरी, चंद्रवीर सिंह चौहान, संजय सिंहल आदि ने उसके भाई नरेंद्र का अपहरण कर उसके साथ मारपीट की है। भाजपा नेता व पार्षद पति जितेंद्र चौधरी ने बताया कि देवली के सभी भाजपा के पार्षद जयपुर के अजमेर रोड स्थित होटल शिवम रिसोर्ट में ठहरे हुए थे। गुरुवार अलसुबह कांग्रेस पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के प्रत्याशी नेमीचंद जैन का छोटा भाई व पार्षद भीमसिंह, भाजपा पार्षद कमला सोनी के दो बेटे व अकील कुरैशी सहित कुछ लोग होटल पर आए और उन्होंने भाजपा पार्षद कमला सोनी व उसके पति रामेश्वर सोनी को गुमराह कर अपने साथ अन्य जगह ले गए।फिर करीब एक घंटे बाद नरेंद्र जैन व कमला सोनी के बेटे वापस कमला सोनी का बैग व अन्य सामान लेने होटल आए। जहां होटल मालिक ने उन्हें पकड कर होटल का किराया मांगा। इसको लेकर दोनों पक्षों में विवाद हो गया। बाद में जयपुर के भांकरोटा थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जहां दोनों पक्षों की ओर से कोई कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं करने की बात कही गई। भाजपा पार्षद पति व भाजपा नेता जितेंद्र चौधरी ने बताया कि उनकी ओर से किसी का अपहरण नहीं किया गया है। चौधरी ने आरोप लगाया कि हमारी पार्टी की पार्षद कमला सोनी को कुछ कांग्रेसी अगुवा कर ले गए।

