पुण्य तिथि पर विशेष:ऑस्कर अवार्ड संस्था के नए भवन में बृजमोहन गुप्ता देवदास के हाथ से बने पोस्टर भी बनेंगे आकर्षण का केंद्र

टोंक
  • टोंक में पैदा हुए बृजमोहन गुप्ता ने अपनी कला के बल पर जाे मुकाम हासिल किया उसका आज भी है सम्मान

हाथ से फिल्मी पोस्टर बनाने में महारथ रखने वाले स्व. बृजमोहन गुप्ता के हाथों से बने फिल्मी पोस्टर अब कैलिफोर्निया में भी सुशोभित हो सकेंगे। उनके पुत्र चंद्रप्रकाश गुप्ता का कहना है कि उनके पिता जी के पोस्टर ऑस्कर अवार्ड देने वाली संस्था को भेजे जाएंगे।

इस बारे में जयप्रकाश चौकसे ने भी अपने कॉलम में लिखा है कि 30 अप्रैल 2021 को आयोजित होने वाले ऑस्कर पुरस्कार वितरण के समय संस्था के एक नए भवन का उद्घाटन होगा। मुख्यालय के निकट बने इस भवन में देशी-विदेशी फिल्मों के पोस्टर व होर्डिंग्स के चित्र रखे जाएंगे।

जयपुर के बृज मोहन गुप्ता के बनाए गए पोस्टर भी प्रदर्शित किए जाएंगे। बृज मोहन के पुत्र एम.डी गुप्ता ने अपने पिता के बनाए चित्र संस्था को निशुल्क दिए हैं जबकि संस्थाएं उन्हें बहुत से डॉलर देने के लिए तत्पर थीं। इसके पूर्व उनके पुत्र, बृजमोहन के बनाए मुग़ल-ए-आज़म के पोस्टर फिल्म्स डिवीजन को भेंट कर चुके हैं। एम.डी गुप्ता अपने पिता के बनाए चित्रों से कुछ कमाना नहीं चाहते।

गौरतलब है कि लॉस एंजिल्स, कैलिफोर्निया ऑस्कर अवार्ड प्रतिवर्ष वितरित किए जाते हैं। ये फिल्मी दुनिया का सर्वश्रेष्ठ अवार्ड शो है, जिसे दुनिया के कई देश सीधा प्रसारण करते रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि पुरानी टोंक जोशियों के मोहल्ले में पैदा हुए बृजमोहन गुप्ता “देवदास’ को फिल्मी पोस्टर बनाने में बहुत अच्छी महारत हांसिंल थी।

उन्होंने कई फिल्मों के पोस्टर बनाए, जिसमें से मदर इंडिया व पाकीजा फिल्म के पोस्टर नेशनल म्यूजियम ऑफ इंडियन सिनेमा मुंबई में जाने का भी तय हुआ। इसका चयन भारत सरकार के कला एवं सांस्कृतिक मंत्रालय द्वारा किया गया था। अब ऑस्कर अवार्ड के साथ उद्घाटन होने वाले नए भवन में भी उनके हाथ के बने फिल्मी पोस्टर सुशोभित हो सकेंगे। जो टोंक ही नहीं बल्कि राजस्थान के लिए गर्व का विषय है।

सिनेमा बैनरों का सितारा देवदास

जानकारी के अनुसार गुप्ता के पिताजी टोंक नवाब के यहां खजांची के पद पर कार्यरत रहे। बृजमोहन गुप्ता का जन्म 1935 में हुआ। तथा उनका निधन टोंक में ही 30 जनवरी 2001 में हुआ। दरबार स्कूल में शिक्षा हांसिंल की। जीवन में कई प्रकार के संघर्षों का सामना करते हुए 1952 के आसपास वो जयपुर चले गए तथा वहां पर उन्होंने फिल्मी पोस्टरों में जो शोहरत हांसिंल की वो काबिले तारीफ रही।

जिन्हें सिनेमा बैनरों का सितारा देवदास के नाम से भी पहचाना गया। उनके दो पोस्टर भारतीय सिनेमा के राष्ट्रीय संग्रहालय में सहेजे जाएंगे, जो राजस्थान के लिए गर्व का विषय है। कलाकार बृजमोहन गुप्ता पोस्टरों को बहुत ही सलीके से सहेज कर रखते थे। जो उनके परिवार के पास आज भी मौजूद है।

कई फिल्मों के बनाए पोस्टर

राज्य के बड़े कलाकारों में शुमार किए जाने वाले बृजमोहन गुप्ता देवदास ने कई फिल्मों के पोस्टर बनाए, जिसमें पाकिजा, ताजमहल, मदर इंडिया, शोले, आनंद, अमर प्रेम, नमक हराम, मुकद्दर का सिकंदर, काला पत्थर आदि कई मशहूर फिल्में शामिल है। उनकी इस कला की लंदन तक पहचान रही।

