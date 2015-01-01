पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:देवली में बिल्डिंग मैटेरियल और हार्डवेयर की दुकान में आग लगी

टोंक34 मिनट पहले
  • दीपावली की खुशियों के बीच 2 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान

देवली शहर में एक बिल्डिंग मैटेरियल एवं कलर पेंट व्यवसाय का दीपावली पर्व बुरा निकला। शहर में मंगलवार की देर रात्रि को पीर बाबा के समीप स्थित एक बिल्डिंग मैटेरियल की दुकान में अज्ञात कारणों के चलते भीषण आग लग गई। जिससे दुकान में रखा करीब 2 करोड़ रुपए का सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। एकाएक लगी इस आग से शहर में हड़कंप मच गया। जिसके चलते प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया। सूचना मिलने पर देवली , केकड़ी से दो व बूंदी से दमकल मंगवा कर आग बुझाई जा सकी। रात्रि 10:00 बजे से राहत कार्य शुरू हुआ जो अभी तक जारी है। आग इतनी भीषण थी कि आसपास के लोगों में दहशत का माहौल पैदा हो गया। देवली शहर की पीर बाबा के समीप स्थित विजय नारायण मंगल की बिल्डिंग मटेरियल की दुकान में देर रात्रि को अज्ञात कारणों के चलते आग लग गई। आग लगने का पता चलते ही स्थानीय अग्निशमन की दमकल मौके पर पहुंची। आग बुझाने का प्रयास शुरू किया। दुकान में रखे कलर पेंट, तारपीन का तेल आदि के चलते आग ने देखते देखते विकराल रूप ले लिया। आगे के बेकाबू हो जाने से शहर में जहां अफरा तफरी का माहौल पैदा हो गया वही जिसे जैसे सूचना मिली वह वैसे ही घटनास्थल पर दौड़ पड़ा और आग बुझाने में जुट गए।

