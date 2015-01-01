पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई:पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई

टोंक20 मिनट पहले
देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी जयंती मनाई गई। शहर ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से छावनी स्थित इंदिरा सर्किल पर पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इन्दिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई। जिसमें उपसभापति बजरंग लाल वर्मा, दिनेश चौरासिया, ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष अज़ीज़ कुरेशी, जर्रार खान, सेवादल के अब्दुल खालिक, पार्षद शब्बीर अहमद, अहसान बाबा, देवेन्द्र, पूर्व पार्षद शकील मियां, पार्षद मिर्जा इरशाद बैग, मोहम्मद जहूर, आदि उपस्थित रहे। कांग्रेस नेता एवम पदाधिकारी पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर छावनी इंदिरा सर्किल पर उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यापर्ण कार्यक्रम में जरुर शामिल होते रहे हैं। लेकिन इस बार जिला कांग्रेस के शीर्ष पदाधिकारी इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल नहीं हुए।देश की एकता व अखंडता से कोई समझौता नहीं कियामोर| कूकड़ गांव के समीप स्थित राजीव गांधी विद्यापीठ शिक्षण संस्थान में संस्थान परिवार ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई। इस अवसर पर संस्थान के निदेशक डॉ. कुलदीप कुलहरि ने कहा कि स्व. इंदिरा गांधी ने देश की एकता और अखंडता से कोई समझौता नहीं किया। उन्होंने देश में बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण किया तथा पाकिस्तान के साथ हुए युद्ध में बंग्लादेश का निर्माण किया और उसे स्वतंत्र देश बनाया। इंदिरा गांधी के जीवन चरित्र पर प्रकाश डाला।कांग्रेस जनों ने किया आयरन लेडी को नमनपचेवर| ब्लॉंक कांग्रेस कमेटी के लोगों ने देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री व दुनियां भर में आयरन लेडी के नाम से विख्यात इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी जयंती के अवसर पर नमन करते हुए पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। कांग्रेस कार्य समिति के घनश्याम गुर्जर ने बताया कि देश की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री को उनके जन्म दिवस पर एक सभा के आयोजन के माध्यम से याद करते हुए भावभीनी पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की गई। ब्लॉंक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रामदेव बैरवा की उपस्थिती में आयोजित इस सभा में श्रीमती गंाधी द्वारा बताए मार्ग पर चलने तथा उनके विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ ही देशहित में उनके द्वारा किए गए कार्यों को वर्तमान पीढ़ी को बताने पर जोर दिया गया। इस अवसर पर विवेक व्यास, बनवारी लाल बैरवा, नरेन्द्र फुलवारिया, आनन्द सोनी, मंशाराम स्वामी आदि कांग्रेसजन उपस्थित रहे।

