धर्म:81 दिवसीय श्री 1008 जिन सहस्त्रनाम आराधना महोत्सव में श्रद्धालु कर रहे जाप

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  •
  • प्रतिदिन 1008 नामों की स्तुति के साथ मंत्राहुति तथा श्रीफल अर्घ्य समर्पण

गणिनी आर्यिका विशुद्धमति माताजी के मार्गदर्शन एवं प्रेरणा से विज्ञमति माताजी के सानिध्य में श्री दिगंबर जैन नसिया अमीरगंज टोंक में चरणछत्री संतशाला में चल रहे 81 दिवसीय श्री 1008 जिन सहस्त्रनाम आराधना महोत्सव का आयोजन जारी है। महोत्सव के तहत प्रतिदिन 1008 नामों की स्तुति के साथ मंत्राहुति तथा श्रीफल अर्घ्य समर्पण किया जा रहा है। पुण्यार्जक परिवार के नामोच्चारण के साथ जिनेंद्र प्रभु की दिव्य शांतिधारा की जाती है। समाज के प्रवक्ता पवन कंटान ने बताया कि 10 दिसंबर से शुरू हुए 81 दिवसीय सहस्त्रनाम आराधना महोत्सव का समापन 28 फरवरी को होगा।विशुद्धमति माताजी कादो दिवसीय जन्मोत्सवआर्यिका विशुद्धमति माताजी का 73वें जन्मोत्सव पर दो दिवसीय कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हुआ। श्री दिगंबर जैन नसिया अमीरगंज में आगामी 12 फरवरी व 13 फरवरी को माताजी का जन्मोत्सव धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। समाज के मंत्री धर्मेंद्र जैन पासरोटिया व सुरेश मलारना ने बताया कि 12 को सुबह जिन सहस्त्रनाम आराधना महोत्सव के बाद ध्वजारोहण, आदिनाथ मंडल विधान, दोपहर में पुरस्कार वितरण का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जाएगा। शाम को जिनेंद्र आरती व मंगला आरती होगी। इसके बाद 13 फरवरी को जिन सहस्त्रनाम आराधना, गुरुमां की भव्य चरण वंदना, मंगल कलश स्थापना, अभिषेक, शांतिधारा का आयोजन होगा।जैन मंदिर में संगीतमय भक्तामर पाठ का आयोजननिवाई| सकल दिगंबर जैन समाज के श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा चारित्र चक्रवर्ती आचार्य शांतिसागर महाराज की शताब्दी दीक्षा जयंती महोत्सव एवं भगवान पदमप्रभु के गर्भ कल्याणक दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर शांतिनाथ दिगंबर जैन मंदिर में संगीतमय भक्तामर पाठ का आयोजन किया गया। जैन समाज के प्रवक्ता विमल जौंला ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ समाजसेवी नरेश कुमार, विनोद कुमार जैन ने भगवान आदिनाथ के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलन के साथ किया। इसी प्रकार अग्रवाल जैन मंदिर पर संगीतमय आरती व 48 दीपकों से एवं भक्तामर स्त्रोत से रिद्धि-सिद्धि मंत्रों से पाठ का विधिवत आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में भजन गायक सौभागमल सोगानी एवं विमल पाटनी ने भजन प्रस्तुत किए। सभी जिनालयों में जिनेन्द्र देव के अभिषेक सहित भगवान पदमप्रभु, आचार्य शांतिसागर महाराज एवं देव शास्त्र गुरु की पूजा अर्चना की गई। कार्यक्रम में श्रद्धालुओं ने सम्यग्दर्शन, सम्यग्ज्ञान, सम्यग्चारित्र के दीप जलाकर रिद्धि मंत्रों के साथ मण्डप पर दीप स्थापित किए। कार्यक्रम में पं. सुरेश शास्त्री, शशी सोगानी, पिंकी जैन, सुनीता जैन, ममता जैन, रुचि जैन, प्राक्षी जैन, अक्षांश जैन सहित कई श्रद्धालुओं ने णमोकार महामंत्र के जाप कर 48 दीपकों की स्थापना की।

