चाइल्ड लाइन 1098 का सहयोग:गुमशुदा बच्चों को तलाशने में चाइल्ड लाइन 1098 का सहयोग लिया जाएगा

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
विशेष अभियान मिलाप-1 पर उन्मुखीकरण और बाल अधिकार व संरक्षण मुद्दों पर एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला मंगलवार को पुलिस लाइन सभागार में एएसपी सुभाष मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। एक्शनएड, महिला अधिकारिता विभाग व मानव तस्करी विरोधी इकाई के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में पुलिस, मानव तस्करी विरोधी इकाई, बाल कल्याण समिति, किशोर न्याय बोर्ड, चाइल्ड लाइन, सखी वन स्टॉप सेंटर, सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता प्रतिनिधियों, एनजीओ, सामाजिक व धार्मिक प्रतिनिधियों और जिले के विभिन्न थानों के बाल कल्याण अधिकारियों साथ बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ, बाल अधिकार, बाल संरक्षण व विशेष अभियान मिलाप-1 पर उन्मुखीकरण के लिए एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला में एएसपी मिश्रा ने बताया कि जनसमुदाय में जागरूकता लाने और मानव तस्करी विरोधी यूनिट की ओर से स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं के सहयोग से ऐसे बच्चों के पुनर्स्थापना के लिए चलाए जा रहे विशेष अभियान के तहत नाबालिग गुमशुदा बच्चों, बंधुआ बाल श्रमिकों, बाल श्रमिकों का पता लगाकर निकटतम पुलिस थाने के बाल कल्याण अधिकारी को सूचित करने और परिजनों से मिलवाना का प्रयास किया जाएगा।वही अभियान में गुमशुदा बच्चों को तलाशने में चाइल्ड लाइन 1098 का सहयोग लिया जाएगा। सामाजिक न्याय अधिकारिता विभाग उपनिदेशक नवल खान ने बच्चों के लिए चल रही विभागीय योजनाओं और राज्यस्तरीय बाल संरक्षण तंत्र और महिला अधिकारिता विभाग उपनिदेशक भानुप्रकाश यादव ने सखी बन स्टॉप सेंटर और बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना की गतिविधियों की जानकारी दी। इसी प्रकार एक्शन एड ज़िला समन्वय जहीर आलम, बाल कल्याण समिति अध्यक्ष रवि शर्मा, एक्शनएड वॉलियंटर व धार्मिक प्रतिनिधि पंडित पवन सागर, काजी रहमतुल्ला, मौलवी वसीम नदवीं ने भी अपने-अपने विचार रखे। कार्यशाला के आखिर में बालिका दिवस पर आयोजित की गई ऑनलाइन पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता में प्रतिभागी रही वसुंधरा प्रजापत व सोनिया प्रजापत आदि बालिकाओं को बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ प्रतिक वाली टीशर्ट, प्रशस्ति पत्र व बेटी जिंदाबाद बैज देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर मानव तस्करी विरोधी यूनिट टोंक प्रभारी ब्रजमोहन, संरक्षण अधिकारी जगदीश चौधरी, हाफिज उबेश अनवर, चाइल्ड लाइन से निसार व शाज़िया, हेड कांस्टेबल भरत कुमार, काउंसलर दीपिका टिक्कीवाल, नीतूसिंह, सिटी नंबर 12 के प्रिंसिपल अशोक कुमार, सैयद आमिर फारूक, विनीता शर्मा, अजय कुमार जोशी आदि उपस्थित रहे।

