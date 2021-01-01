पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिकित्सा सेवा:शहर की डिस्पेंसरियों में डॉक्टर नहीं, कंपांउडर कर रहे हैं रोगियों का उपचार

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • फार्मासिस्टों के पद भी रिक्त, किराए के भवन में हो रहा संचालन

शहर में बढ़ती जनसंख्या के अनुपात में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों की संख्या बढ़ाने की कवायद जारी है, वहीं पहले से शहर की पांचों डिस्पेंसरियों में चिकित्साकर्मियों का टोटा है। इसके साथ ही दवाओं समेत फार्मासिस्टों का अभाव है। इतना ही तीन डिस्पेंसरियां वर्षों से किराए के भवन में संचालित है। इससे मरीजों को उपचार की सुविधा का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा। इससे शहर के विभिन्न मोहल्लों के मरीज भी सआदत अस्पताल पहुंचने को विवश है।सआदत अस्पताल प्रशासन के अधीन डिस्पेंसरियों में संसाधनों समेत चिकित्साकर्मियों की कमी मरीजों पर भारी साबित हो रही है। राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस विधि, मानवाधिकारी विभाग सचिव जावेद इकबाल का कहना है कि डिस्पेंसरियों में चिकित्सक लगाने के लिए गत दिनों टोंक आए जिला प्रभारी मंत्री व चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा है। इधर, पीएमओ डॉ. नवीरेंद्र पाठक का कहना है कि चिकित्सक लगाने के लिए उच्चाधिकारियों को लिख रखा है।कैसे मिले परामर्शशहर में संचालित डिस्पेंसरियों में चिकित्सक नहीं होने से कंपाउण्डर ही परामर्श देने के साथ उपचार करने पर मजबूर है। रजबन, कालीपलटन, तख्ता, छावनी व पुरानी टोंक क्षेत्र में चिकित्सक का अभाव है। पुरानी टोंक स्थित डिस्पेंसरी में चिकित्सक कार्यरत है। हालांकि इनकी सेवाएं सआदत अस्पताल में ली जा रही हैं। इसके साथ ही कालीपलटन, रजबन व तख्ता स्थित डिस्पेंसरी वर्षों से किराए के भवन में चल रही है। इन अस्पतालों में फार्मासिस्ट, वार्ड-ब्वॉय समेत अन्य कर्मचारियों का अभाव है। रजबन में पानी का संकट होने से कर्मचारी दूर से पानी लाकर कण्ठ तर कर रहे हैं। अस्पताल भवन की दीवारें जर्जर होने से दिनभर चूना गिरता रहता है। जबकि मरीजों का प्रतिदिन का आउटडोर डेढ़ सौ अधिक का रहता है। इसी प्रकार रजबनडिस्पेंसरी के चिकित्साकर्मी के मुताबिक यहां भी 70 से 80 मरीज प्रतिदिन परामर्श लेने पहुंचते हैं। छावनी, तख्ता आदि केन्द्रों में भी चिकित्साकर्मियों का अभाव हैं।ड्रैसिंग व इंजेक्शनभी खुले मेंइन डिस्पेंसरियों में महिला व पुरुष मरीजों को खुले में इंजेक्शन लगाने समेत ड्रैसिंग करानी पड़ती है। इससे महिला मरीजों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसके अलावा अधिकांश समय ब्लड-प्रेशर, शुगर, एन्टीबाइटिक, खफ सिरफ, कॉलेस्टॉल समेत कई बीमारियों की दवा का अभाव रहता आया है। इससे अस्पताल आए मरीज को निशुल्क दवा योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा।

