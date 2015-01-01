पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिला परिषद के 11 में से 8 वार्डों में कांग्रेस-भाजपा में सीधी टक्कर

टोंक18 मिनट पहले
  • पंचायतीराज चुनाव: प्रथम चरण में निवाई पंचायत समिति की 21, टोंक व पीपलू पंचायत समितियों की 19-19 सीटों पर मुकाबला होगा
  • जिले में पहले चरण का मतदान 23 नवंबर को

पंचायत राज चुनाव के तहत प्रथम चरण का मतदान 23 नवंबर को होगा। प्रथम चरण के चुनाव में टोंक, निवाई एवं पीपलू पंचायत समितियों के साथ ही जिला परिषद के 11 वार्डों के चुनाव होंगे। आठ सीटों पर कांग्रेस व भाजपा में सीधा मुकाबला है। जिला परिषद के दो वार्ड ऐसे हैं, जहां पर दूसरे एवं तीसरे चरण में मतदान पूरा होगा। जिला परिषद के वार्ड नंबर 16 जो टोंक पंचायत समिति एवं उनियारा पंचायत समिति की ग्राम पंचायतों को शामिल कर बनाया गया है। इस वार्ड में टोंक की ग्राम पंचायतों में प्रथम चरण में मतदान होगा, वहीं उनियारा की ग्राम पंचायतों में तीसरे चरण में मतदान पूरा हो सकेगा। इसी प्रकार वार्ड नंबर 25 जो पीपलू एवं मालपुरा की ग्राम पंचायतों से मिलकर बना हैं। यहां भी प्रथम चरण में पीपलू की ग्राम पंचायतों में एवं दूसरे चरण में मालपुरा की ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्रों में मतदान के बाद ही इस वार्ड का मतदान पूरा हो सकेगा। जिला परिषद की 25 सीटें है, जिसमें पहले चरण में 11 सीटों में चुनाव होगा। जिसमें वार्ड 16 व 25 भी शामिल है। प्रथम चरण में निवाई पंचायत समिति की 21, टोंक व पीपलू पंचायत समितियों की 19-19 सीटों पर मुकाबला होगा।

अधिकांश सीटों में महिला उम्मीदवारजिला परिषद की 11 सीटों पर प्रथम चरण में मतदान होगा, इसमें आठ सीटों पर कांग्रेस व भाजपा में सीधा मुकाबला होगा, वहीं वार्ड 16 में बहुकोणीय एवं वार्ड 19 व 24 में त्रिकोणीय की स्थिति हैं। इस चुनाव में कांग्रेस व भाजपा के कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा भी दाव पर है। गौरतलब है कि जिला परिषद में इसबार प्रमुख की सीट महिला की होने के कारण अधिकांश सीटों पर महिला उम्मीदवार ही मैदान में हैं।पंचायत समिति की 6 सीटों पर ित्रकोणीय संघर्षप्रथम चरण में टोंक पंचायत समिति की 19 सीटों के लिए 23 नवंबर को मतदान होगा। इसमें 13 वार्डों में कांग्रेस व भाजपा में सीधा मुकाबला है। वहीं वार्ड 1, 3, 6, 7, 18 व 19 में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबले की भी स्थितियां हैं। टोंक पंचायत समिति में प्रधान की सीट महिला के लिए आरक्षित है।

टोंक| पंचायत राज चुनाव को देखते हुए जिलेभर में धारा 144 लागू की गई है। कलेक्टर एवं जिला मजिस्ट्रेट गौरव अग्रवाल ने टोंक जिले में पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव 2020 सुव्यवस्थित रूप से सम्पन्न कराए जाने के लिए जिला टोंक की समस्त राजस्व सीमाओं (नगरीय क्षेत्र-नगर परिषद टोंक, नगर पलिका देवली, उनियारा, मालपुरा, निवाई व टोडारायसिंह की नगरीय सीमाओं को छोड़कर) में दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता की धारा 144 लगाई हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि चुनाव प्रक्रिया सुव्यवस्थित रूप से सम्पन्न हो सके इसके लिए सभी नागरिकों के आचरण को अनुशासित करना आवश्यक है। जन सुरक्षा एवं कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने तथा चुनाव स्वतन्त्र, निष्पक्ष, शांतिपूर्वक एवं भयमुक्त वातावरण में सम्पन्न कराने के लिए यह आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कोई भी व्यक्ति संबंधित सक्षम अधिकारी की स्वीकृति के बिना किसी भी प्रकार सार्वजनिक स्थल पर कोई भी जुलूस, सभा, धरना प्रदर्शन आदि नही करेंगे।

