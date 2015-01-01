पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राहकों का लग रहा तांता:इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों की खरीदारी के अनुपम ऑडियो एंड विजन पर ग्राहकों का लग रहा तांता

टोंक35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नए बस स्टैंड के पास छावनी रोड स्थित है सीएल टाॅवर-अनुपम ऑडियो एंड विजन पर शो-रूम पर इन दिनों इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामानों की खरीददारी के लिए ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। सबसे ज्यादा एलईडी टीवी, वॉशिंग मशीन आदि के ग्राहक आ रहे हैं।संचालक धर्मवीर कुमावत ने बताया कि दीपावली त्योहार, शादी विवाह को लेकर खरीददारी के लिए इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स व गुणवत्तापूर्ण फर्नीचर सामानों का विश्वसीय स्थान है। यहां ना सिर्फ बेहतरीन ब्रांड की खरीददारी कर पाएंगे, बल्कि उनके पास लक्की ड्रा के जरिए शानदार इनाम पाने या बंपर ईनाम जीतने का माैका भी मिलेगा। ग्राहकों के लिए कई आइटमों पर आकर्षक डिस्काउंट देने के साथ ही बजाज फाइनेंस व होम क्रेडिस से फाइनेंस की सुविधा भी है।अंकुर कुमावत बताते हैं कि यहां बड़ी कंपनियों के विभिन्न ब्रांडों के फ्रीज, एलईडी टीवी, गीजर, कूलर, वॉशिंग मशीन, एयर कंडीशनर, एयर कूलर्स, एयर प्यूरीफायर, स्पीकर्स, माइक्रोवेव ओवन्स, फंखे, चूल्हे, घडी सहित सभी प्रकार के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान सीएल टॉवर में मिलेंगे। साथ ही मजबूत गुणवत्ता के कुर्सी, बेड, तकिये, अलमारी, ड्रेसिंग टेबल, सोफा सेट, टेबल, डाइनिंग टेबल आदि घरेलू जरूरत के फर्नीचर भी उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं।हमारे यहां से 500 रुपए या उससे ज्यादा की खरीदारी वाले हर ग्राहक को भास्कर की खुशियों की शॉपिंग के तहत बम्पर ड्रा ओर लकी ड्रा में उपहार जीतने का मौका भी मिलेगा। इसके लिए ग्राहक शॉपिंग करने के बाद 9190000071 पर मिस्ड कॉल देगा। जिसके बाद प्राप्त लिंक पर अपनी पूरी जानकारी भरें और बिल जरूर अटैच करें। जिससे वे बम्पर ड्रा में इनाम के लिए भागीदार बन सकेंगे।

