नगर पालिका चुनाव:मालपुरा में 9 वार्डों में निर्दलीयों के बीच मुकाबला, यहां किसी भी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी मैदान में नहीं

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
  • टोडारायसिंह में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला, मालपुरा व टोडा में एक-एक सदस्य निर्विरोध

जिले की की पांचों नगर पालिकाओं में चुनावी घमासान तेज हो रहा है। अधिकांश सीटों पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार, पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों को चुनौती दिए नजर आ रहे हैं। मालपुरा में हालत ये हैं कि 9 वार्डों में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों के बीच ही मुकाबला है। यहां पर अधिकांश जगहों पर बहुकोणीय स्थितियां बनी हुई है। मालपुरा नगर पालिका के वार्ड नंबर 16 व 21 में कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। वहीं वार्ड 26 में कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। यहां पर दो-दो प्रत्याशी ही मैदान में है। मालपुरा के वार्ड नंबर 22 में 12 उम्मीदवार मैदान में है।इसी प्रकार टोडारायसिंह नगर पालिका में पांच वार्डों में सीधा मुकाबला है। यहां पर एक पार्षद निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुका है। जबकि 24 वार्डों में 28 जनवरी को मतदान होगा। इसमें अधिकांश जगह त्रिकोणीय स्थितियां बनी हुई है। वार्ड नगर 9 मे 7 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। निवाई नगर पालिका में इसबार 35 वार्ड है, इसमें 117 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में है। जहां पर 18 वार्ड ऐसे हैं, जिसमें त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष की स्थितियां बनी हुई है। वहीं 6 वार्ड ऐसे हैं, जहां पर सीधा मुकाबला है। यहां पहली बारराकांपा ने चुनावी मुकाबले को रोचक बना रखा है।

छह पूर्व चेयरमैन भी चुनाव मैदान में, भाई-भाई तो ससुर पुत्रवधु भी पार्षद के लिए लड़ रहे हैं चुनाव

कार्यालय संवाददाता | टोंकजिले के पांच नगर पालिकाओं में चुनाव के लिए 28 जनवरी को मतदान होंगे। रोचक मामले सामने आ रहे है। चुनाव में पार्षद बनने के लिए चार निवृतमान चैयरमेन चुनाव लड रहे है। वही एक पालिका मे चेयरमैन की पत्नी चुनाव मैदान मे है। पूर्व मे चेयरमैन रहे नेता भी इस बार फिर से चुनाव लड रहै है। वही कई पार्षद चौका छक्का लगाने के लिए तो कई हैटिक बनाने के लिए चुनाव लड रहे है। जिले की पांच नगर पालिकाओ मे पहली बार एक साथ चुनाव हो रहे है। इस बार नगर पालिका में चार नगर पालिकाओं में निर्वतमान चेयरमेन तो एक पालिका में निर्वतमान चेयरमैन की पत्नी चुनाव मैदान में है। नगर पालिका चुनाव में देवली, निवाई मालपुरा एवम टोडारायसिंह में निवर्तमान चेयरमेन एवम पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष पार्षद बनने के लिए चुनाव लड़ रहे है। वही उनियारा नगर पालिका के निर्वतमान चेयरमैन एवम पूर्व चेयरमैन की पत्नियां चुनाव मैदान में है। इसके अलावा कई जगह पति पत्नी तो कई जगह ससुर बहु भी चुनाव में भाग्य आजमा रहे है। चुनाव में कई पार्षद पांचवी बार तो कोई चौका ओर हैट्रिक लगाने के लिए चुनाव मैदान में है। सभी ने चुनाव जीतने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगा रखी है।

इस बार चार निर्वतमानचेयरमैन चुनाव मैदान मेंनगर पालिका देवली में निर्वतमान चेयरमेन रेखा जैन, मालपुरा में आशा नामा, टोडारायसिंह में संत कुमार जैन व निवाई में राजकुमारी शर्मा फिर से चुनाव लड़ रहे है। वहीं निवाई से पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष रही हिना इसरानी, टोडारायसिंह से रामदयाल सुवालका भी चुनाव मैदान में है। वही उनियारा से निर्वतमान चैयरमेन राकेश बढ़ाया की पत्नी रेखा बढाया तो उनियारा से ही पूर्व में चैयरमेन रहे शंकर लाल ठाडा की पत्नी चन्द्रकांता बढाया चुनाव पालिका चुनाव मे पार्षद के लिए चुनाव मैदान में है।पति पत्नी तो भाई-भाईभी लड़ रहे है चुनावनगर पालिका चुनाव एक साथ पति पत्नी चुनाव लड़ रहे है। निवाई में पूर्व में चेयरमैन रही हिना इसरानी एवं उनके पति दिलिप इसरानी एनसीपी उम्मीदवार के रुप मे अलग अलग वार्ड से चुनाव लड रहे है। इसी प्रकार देवली नगर पालिका में भीमराज जैन व उनकी पत्नी सीता देवी भी अलग अलग वार्ड से चुनाव मैदान मे है। वही निवाई मे एक ही वार्ड मे दो सगे भाई भी चुनाव मैदान में है। वार्ड 16 से कांग्रेस से महावीर पराना चुनाव लड़ रहे है। वहीं इसी वार्ड से विमल पराना भी चुनाव मैदान मे है। वहीं टोडारायसिंह मंे निर्वतमान चेयरमैन संतकुमार जैन व उनकी पुत्रवधु नीलू जैन अलग अलग वार्ड से चुनाव मैदान मे है।

