हथकरघा का प्रशिक्षण:कोरोना में रोजगार का संबल दे रहा आवां का विद्याशीष हथकरघा प्रशिक्षण केंद्र

टोंक15 मिनट पहले
  • बेरोजगारों ने लिया हथकरघा का प्रशिक्षण, दिल्ली से आए सरकारी अफसरों ने लिया प्रशिक्षणार्थियों का साक्षात्कार

कोरोना की मार से रोजगार, आर्थिक संकट के बीच आवां का विद्याशीष हथकरघा प्रशिक्षण केंद्र राहत दे रहा है। केंद्र सरकार की समर्थ योजना के माध्यम से इस केंद्र में20 बेरोजगार हथकरघा का डेढ़ माह का निशुल्क प्रशिक्षण लेकर रोजगार का नया विकल्प पा रहे हैं। इस प्रशिक्षण का सोमवार को समापन हो गया। इसमें प्रशिक्षण लेकर दक्ष हुए बेरोजगार युवक-युवतियां सरकार की स्कीम के तहत बिना ब्याज के एक लाख रुपए तक लोन लेकर हथकरघा का व्यवसाय शुरू कर सकते हैं। इससे रोजाना 400 रुपए से एक हजार रुपए कमा सकते है। उधर इस प्रशिक्षण केंद्र में दिल्ली सरकार के अधिकारियों ने प्रशिक्षण केंद्र पहुंचकर प्रशिक्षणार्थियों का साक्षात्कार लिया।आचार्य विद्यासागर हथकरघा प्रशिक्षण एवं उत्पादन समिति के अध्यक्ष आशीष जैन ने बताया कि शुरूआत में करीब चार साल पहले समिति के सचिव राहुल जैन ने एमपी व जयपुर से हथकरघा का प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त किया। उसके बाद अपने गांव आवां में ही पर्यावरण के अनुकूल तीन साल पहले विद्याशीष हथकरघा उत्पादन व प्रशिक्षण केंद्र की स्थपाना की। शुरूआत में तो इस केंद्र में उत्पादित वस्त्रों को बैचने के लिए राहुल को परेशान होना पडा,लेकिन उसने ऑनलाइन मार्केट के सहारा लिया तो इंडिया मार्ट, अमेंजॉन जैसी बडी कंपनियों कसेखादी के के वस्त्रों की आपर्ति के आर्डर मिलना शुरू हुआ। अब तक इस केंद्र से 50 से अधिक बेरोजगार युवक-युवतियां प्रशिक्षण ले चुके है। इस विद्याशीष हथकरघा आवां में 6 नवंबर से45 दिन का भारत सरकार के वस्त्र मंत्रालय के द्वारा व बुनकर सेवा केंद्र जयपुर द्वारा बुनाई प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें 20 जनों को केंद्र में डोबी डिजाइन युक्त साड़ी ,जूट के बैग, जिससे पॉलिथीन मुक्त देश हो तथा कुशन कवर डिजाइन युक्त फैब्रिक, दुपट्टा इत्यादि बनाने विशेष प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इससे हथकरघा क्षेत्र में युवाओं के लिए नई संभावनाएं बडी प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए 10व्यक्तियों को 8 दिन के लिए जयपुर में भी बुलाकर जैकार्ड मशीन चलाने का विशेष प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। तिहाड़ जेल के कैदियों को प्रशिक्षण देने वाले माहेश्वर के मास्टर ट्रेनर अरुण भोसले, राहुल जैन ने युवाओं को विशेष प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इस प्रशिक्षण के समापन के मौके पर हथकरघा दिल्ली के मुख्य कार्यालय से भारत सरकार की ओर से आए राहुल गर्ग,बुनाई अधीक्षक प्रदीप कुमार ने प्रक्षिणार्थियों का हथकरघा साक्षात्कार लिया। साक्षात्कार में प्रशिक्षण के दौरान 80 प्रतिशत उपस्थित रहने वालों को ही शामिल किया गया।

