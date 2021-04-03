पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सिनेशन:सुरक्षित है कोरोना वैक्सीन, फैल रही भ्रांतियों पर ध्यान नहीं दे आमजन : कलेक्टर

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना वैक्सिनेशन के दूसरे फेज में कलेक्टर ने वैक्सीन लगवाकर दूसरों को किया वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए प्रेरित

कोरोना वैक्सिनेशन (टीकाकरण) के पहले चरण के दूसरे फैज की शुरुआत गुरुवार को कलेक्टर गौरव अग्रवाल के वैक्सीन लगाने के साथ हुई। उनके बाद सीईओ नवनीत कुमार, एसडीएम नित्या के सहित जिले के उपखंड अधिकारियों व तहसीलदारों सहित राजस्व कर्मचारियों ने भी टीका लगवाया। इस दौरान किसी को भी कोई साइड इफेक्ट नजर नही आए। टीकाकरण के बाद कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में आधा घण्टा अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को आब्जरवेशन में रखा गया। कलेक्टर ने वैक्सीन लगाने के बाद वैक्सीन को लेकर फैलाई जा रही रही भ्रांतियों पर ध्यान नही देने की अपील करते वैक्सीन लगाए जाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में फेज वन के तहत चिकित्साकर्मियों के वैक्सिनेशन में करीब 72 प्रतिशत लक्ष्य हासिल किया गया था। जो राज्य के एवरेज से भी बढ़िया हैं। टीका लगवाने के बाद जिला कलक्टर ने कहा कि वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। अपनी बारी आने पर सभी को बिना डरे टीकाकरण कराना चाहिए। उन्होंने वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज अवश्य लगवाने की बात कहते हुए कोविड-19 सेफ्टी गाइडलाइन की पूर्ण पालना करने की अपील की। साथ ही लोगों से सोशल डिसटेन्स, मास्क लगाने में किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही नही बरते। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. अशोक कुमार यादव ने बताया कि जिले में प्रथम चरण में 9080 हैल्थ वर्कर्स का टीकाकरण के लिए रजिट्रेस्शन किया गया था। इनमें से अब तक 71 प्रतिषत ने टीके लगवाए है, शेष के भी जल्द ही टीके लगवाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि गुरूवार से शुरु हुए टीकाकरण के दूसरे फेज में राजस्वकर्मी, नगर पालिका, पुलिसकर्मियों के टीके लगाए जाएंगे।लाइव रिपोर्ट : कोरोना टीकाकरण के तहत पहले चरण के दूसरे फेज की शुरुआत पर गुरुवार को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए कलेक्टर गौरव अग्रवाल सुबह 9 बजकर 41 मिनट पर कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में दाखिल हुए। 9.44 बजे वह कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में पहुंचे। जहां सीएमएचओ सहित अन्य अधिकारियों से अभिवादन के बाद वैक्सिनेशन रुम में पहुंचे। जहां 9.49 बजे चिकित्साकर्मी मीनाक्षी साहू ने कलेक्टर को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई। इसके बाद चिकित्साकर्मी साहू ने कलेक्टर को वैक्सीन लगाने के बाद 28 दिन बाद दूसरा डोज लगाने की बात कहते हुए इस बीच बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों की भी जानकारी दी। इसपर कलेक्टर ने चिकित्साकर्मी की ओर से मिले सभी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन किए जाने के लिए हामी भरी। बाद में 31 मिनट तक ऑब्जरवेशन में रहे।मालपुरा एसडीएम सहित राजस्व विभाग के 81 कर्मचारियों ने लगवाए एंटी कोरोना टीकामालपुरा| कोराना की रोकथाम के लिए वैक्सिनेशन कार्यक्रम के तहत मालपुरा में फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर के टीकाकरण अभियान में गुरुवार को राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के टीके लगाए गए। अस्पताल परिसर में 89 राजस्व कर्मियों के टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ एसडीएम डॉ. राकेश कुमार मीणा ने कोरोना से बचाव के लिए टीका लगा कर किया। हांलाकि 89 राजस्व कर्मियों में से टीका लगाने के लिए 81 अधिकारी कर्मचारी ही पहुंचे। लेकिन टीका लगवाने वालों में एसडीएम व उनके पीए सहित कार्यालय कर्मी व तहसीलदार सहित कार्यालय के कर्मचारी अधिकारियों ने भी टीके लगवा कर अभियान को सफल बनाया। कराया। ब्लाक मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. संजीव चौधरी ने बताया कि राजस्व विभाग के 89 अधिकारी कर्मचारियों में से 81 के टीके लगाए गए है। उन्होंने बताया कि शुक्रवार को नगर पालिका के फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों के टीके लगाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए नगर पालिका के करीब 29 कर्मचारी अधिकारियों को चिंहित किया गया है ।

