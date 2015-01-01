पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन:शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था काे दुरुस्त करवाएं, पार्षदों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन

टोंक2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में सफाई व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर बरती जा रही अनियमितताओं पर रोष व्यक्त करते हुए कांग्रेस पार्षद सोमवार को नगर परिषद आयुक्त से मिले। जहां उन्होने आयुक्त को सात सूत्रीय मांगपत्र सौंपते हुए कहा कि कई वार्डों में सफाई व्यवस्था का हाल बुरा हैं। जहां ना ता समय पर सफाई होती और जहां सफाई होती हैं तो कचरा उठाने में कई दिन तक सड़कों पर पड़ा रहा हैं। इससे दुर्गंध से परेशानी होती हैं। उन्होने बताया कि कई सफाईकर्मियों के पास कचरा उठाने के लिए झाडू, छोटी ट्राॅली, फावड़ा, पंजे वाले फावडे, कचरा उठाने वाले लोगों को ओजार आदि भी नही हैं। पार्षदों ने नगर परिषद के ट्रेक्टर व कचरा वैन चालकों, की सूची उपलब्ध करवाने जाने की बात कहते हुए बताया कि हर वार्ड साप्ताहिक निरीक्षण किया जाए। इसके अलावा बाजार में घूम रहे अवारा पशुओं से भी शहरवासियों को निजात दिलाने की मांग की हैं। इसके बाद सभी ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर वार्डाे में साफ-सफाई समय पर नही हाेने से डेंगू-मलेरिया का खतरा बढ़ने से रोकने फोगिंग करवाने की मांग की हैं। इस मौके पर मोहम्मद कमर, अख्तर मियां, कांता सिंह, रेश्मा बानो, पूजा सौदा, ताबिश आदि पार्षद मौजूद रहे।ताज कॉलोनी राजू नायक और कैलाश विजय ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर पीढ़ियों से निवासरत मकान को अतिक्रमण बताने पर रोष व्यक्त किया हैं। उन्होने बताया कि वह पीढ़ियाें से ताज कॉलोनी में रह रहे हैं। लेकिन नगर परिषद प्रशासन ने हमारे मकान को अतिक्रमण बताया जा रहा हैं। इससे उन्हे अपना आशियाना तोड़े जाने का डर हैं। उन्होेने बताया कि वहां पर किसी प्रकार अतिक्रमण नही हैं। चाहे तो मौका निरीक्षण कर अधिकारी स्थिती देख सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें