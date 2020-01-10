पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजारों में लौट आई पुरानी रौनक:दैनिक भास्कर की ‘आओ फिर मुस्कुराएं’ पहल से बाजारों में लौट आई पुरानी रौनक

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
  •
  • 800 से ज्यादा खरीदारों ने बंपर ड्रा के लिए करवाया रजिस्ट्रेशन

कोरोना के कारण पिछले कुछ समय से हमारे जीवन में जो समस्याएं आई हैं, उनका मुकाबला करके एवं चुनौतियों से उबरकर हम जिंदगी की नई शुरुआत कर रहे हैं। एक नई ऊर्जा और नए जोश के साथ दैनिक भास्कर एक अनोखी पहल लेकर आया है। इस पहल में 30 सितंबर तक ‘आओ फिर मुस्कुराएं’ की एक पहल लेकर आया है। इसमें भास्कर के साथ शहर व प्रदेश के महत्वपूर्ण ब्रांड जुड़े हैं। जो स्पॉन्सर के रुप में इस पहल में दैनिक भास्कर के साथ हैं। मुख्य स्पांसर के रूप में सोनालिका ट्रैक्टर व बजाज मोटरसाइकिल अब झटका का मना हैं को-स्पाॅन्सर के रूप में श्री बंशी ब्रांड 100 प्रतिशत शुद्ध मूंगफली फिल्टर व कच्ची घाणी सरसों को तेल, कैलाश उद्योग निवाई, सरस–ताजगी और शुद्धता का वादा, ओम ब्राण्ड–शत प्रतिशत शुद्ध मूंगफली व सरसों का तेल, सतीश ऑयल प्रा.लि. निवाई, पौहाजी ब्राण्ड, अब हेल्थ परफेक्ट, गोयनका डबल मसाल ब्राण्ड बिनाेता खल–जगदीश नारायण एंड कं. निवाई, चारभुजा ब्रांड कपासिया (काकड़ा), चारभुजा कोटन प्रा. लि., श्री बाजाली आरोग्य हैल्थ केयर नस व हड्डी संबंधी समस्या का बिना इंजेक्शन व चीरफाड़ के इलाज।इस कैंपेन में संबंधित फर्म से 500 रु से ज्यादा की खरीदारी करने पर 30 सितंबर तक प्रत्येक ग्राहक को बंपर ड्रा में हिस्सा लेने का मौका मिलेगा।बम्पर ड्रा में रजिस्ट्रेशन की जानकारी के लिए आज के अखबार में एक विज्ञापन छपा हैं, इसमें मिस कॉल नंबर दिए हुए है, मिस कॉल करने पर एक मैसेज प्राप्त होगा, उसके लिंक पर जाकर अपनी समस्त जानकारी भरें, ताकि ड्रा खुलने पर आप को जानकारी मिल सके, जिससे बंपर ड्रा में खुलने वाले ढेरों पुरस्कार जीतने का आपको मौका मिल सके, जिसकी जानकारी आपकाे फोन व अखबार के माध्यम से ही जाएगी।

