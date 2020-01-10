पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आर्थिक सहायता का निर्णय:पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम में चार व्यक्तियों को 50 हजार की आर्थिक सहायता का निर्णय

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश अजय शर्मा अध्यक्षता में प्राधिकरण की मासिक बैठक का आयोजित की गई। इसमें राजस्थान पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम-2011 के तहत मिले 4 आवेदनों पत्रों का निस्तारण कर पीड़ितों को 50 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता राशि दिए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। मीटिंग से पूर्व अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश एवं सचिव जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, टोंक पंकज बंसल ने बताया कि पीड़ित प्रतिकर के लिए मिले प्रार्थना-पत्रों को बारे में सदस्यों को जानकारी देकर विचार-विमर्श कर उनका निस्तारण किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि बैठक में पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम-2011 के अलावा निशुल्क विधिक सहायता व 436ए के तहत विचाराधीन बंदियों के प्रकरण रखे गए।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें