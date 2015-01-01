पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव - बाजारो में आई रौनक:दीपावली की सजावट शुरू, बाजार में आई रौनक

टोंक7 मिनट पहले
  • त्योहार नजदीक आने के साथ ही मालपुरा के बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ने लगी

मालपुरा शहर में इस बाजार नगर पालिका ने दीवाली की सजावट करने का फैसला करते हुए सजावट शुरू करने से मालपुरा के बाजार में रौनक आने लगी है। हिंदू समाज के लोगों द्वारा बीते दिनों दीवाली पर मालपुरा बाजार की सजावट नगर पालिका से कराने के लिए पालिकाध्यक्ष आशामहावीर नामा को ज्ञापन दिया था। नागरिकों का सम्मान व त्योंहार को अधिक आकर्षक बनाने के लिए पालिकाध्यक्ष ने शहर के बाजारों की सजावट करने के आदेश दिए।सजावट के आदेश अंतर्गत शुरू किए गए सजावटी कार्य से मालपुरा के नवीन मंडी बाजार व सुभाषा सर्किल सहित गांधी पार्क क्षेत्र व ज्योति मार्केट में रौनक आई है। दीवाली की खरीददारी करने के लिए उमड रहे लोगों ने शहर में पहली बार सजावट देख आश्चर्य जताया व कांग्रेस के पालिकाध्यक्ष के कार्य की प्रशंसा की। जानकारी के अनुसार पालिका के सजावटी कार्यक्रम के तहत शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर तोरण द्वार बनाए जाएंगे व बिजली उपकरणों से सजावट कर रोशनी से जगमगाएंगे। बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड लगने लगी है।

