बाजारों में रौनक:दीपावली त्योहार नजदीक, बाजारों में रौनक

टोंक16 मिनट पहले
  •

निवाई दीपावली के त्योहार को लेकर शहर में स्थित बाजारों में खरीदारों की भीड़ लगने लगी है। ग्राहकों की आवाजाही से कोरोना काल में हुए नुकसान से उभरने की व्यापारियों को आस जगने लगी है। शहर में रेडीमेड, शूज स्टोर, कपड़े की दुकानों, मनिहारी की दुकानों, सजावट की दुकानों व बिजली की दुकानों पर विशेष रूप से ग्राहक उमड़ रहे हैं। ग्राहकों की आवाजाही से दिनभर बाजार भरे-भरे दिखाई देते हैं। मकानों में रंग-रोगन करवाने के लिए इन दिनों कलर पेन्ट की दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की खासी भीड़ देखी जा रही है। इसी प्रकार शहर के मुख्य चौराहों पर मिट्टी के दीपकों के ढेर लगे हुए हैं और लोग दीपकों व मिट्टी के बर्तनों की खरीददारी करते हुए भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं। मिट्टी के दीपक, रूई व कई अन्य उपयोगी सामान बेचने वाले लोगों के घरों पर भी पहुंच रहे हंै। दुकानदारों सहित ग्राहक भी कोरोना एडवाईजरी का पालन करते हुए मास्क लगाए हुए दिखाई देते हैं। भीड़ के चलते बाजार में वाहनों की भी भारी भीड़ रहती है, जिससे पैदल निकलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा है।दीपावली के चलते बाजार में मिट्‌टी के बर्तनों की लगी स्टालेंटोडारायसिंह| दीपावली के त्योहार के मद्देनजर शहर में माणक चौक बाजार एवं भूडा पोल दरवाजे के पास मिट्‌टी के बर्तन एवं दीपक की स्टालें सजने लगी है। जिन पर खरीदारों की भीड़ लगने लगी है। वहीं मकानों व दुकानों की लीपाई पुताई का कार्य जोरो पर है। शहरों में लोग कल्ली व डिस्टेंबर आदि रंगों से मकानों की पुताई करवा रहे है। गांवों में मकानों की गाय के गोबर से लीपाई व खड़ी व झींकरे से मांडणें माण्ड कर महिलाएं घरों को सजाने में जुटी हुई है। परंपरानुसार दीपावली त्योहार पर लक्ष्मी जी के स्वागत में घरों के आंगन पर महिलाएं तरह तरह के मांडणे माण्डती है। साथ ही घर के अंदर कमरों को पोस्टर चिपका कर सजाती है। बाजार में जगह जगह पोस्टर की दुकानें भी सजने लगी है। पोस्टर खरीदारों की भीड़ रहने लगी है। इनमें धार्मिक, फिल्मी, सीनेरी के पोस्टर लोग अपनी अपनी पसंद के अनुसार खरीद रहे है।

