पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:तीनों नए कृषि कानून रद्द कर एमएसपी को गारंटी कानून बनाने की मांग, आदर्श जाट महासभा ने किया किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टोंक | किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन करते किसान नेता। - Dainik Bhaskar
टोंक | किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन करते किसान नेता।
  • आदर्श जाट महासभा ने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में पैदल मार्च कर राष्ट्रपति के नाम सौंपा ज्ञापन

आदर्श जाट महासभा ने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रपति के नाम एडीएम काे ज्ञापन सौंपा हैं। इसमें उन्होने न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य को गारंटी कानून बनाने सहित केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पारित तीनों नए कृषि कानून को वापस लेने की मांग की हैं।

इसको लेकर महासभा पदाधिकारियों व किसान नेताओं ने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में पटेल सर्किल से कलेक्ट्रेट तक पैदल मार्च और प्रधानमंत्री मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। कलेक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन के बाद उन्होंने राष्ट्रपति के नाम एडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपकर न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य गारंटी कानून बनाने और नए कृषि कानूनों की वापस लेने की मांग की है।

महासभा प्रदेश सचिव व किसान नेता रतन खोखर और युवा जाट महासभा जिलाध्यक्ष हनुमान पराणा ने बताया कि भारत सरकार की ओर से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर जो खरीद हो रही हैं, वह महज 6 प्रतिशत हैं जबकि 94 प्रतिशत कृषि उत्पादन समर्थन मूल्य कम हो रहे हैं।

दूसरी ओर सरकार की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री अन्नदाता आय सरंक्षण अभियान के तहत दलहन और तिलहन सम्पूर्ण उत्पादन का 25 प्रतिशत जिंस खरीदने का प्रावधान के कारण 75 प्रतिशत जींस खरीद की परिधि से बाहर हाे गई हैं। सभी किसानों को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य से फसलों के दाम मिले इसको लेकर न्यूनतम समर्थन पर खरीद की गारंटी का कानून बनाए जाने की मांग देशभर में उठाई जा रही हैं, लेकिन दस सालों बाद भी खरीद की गारंटी का कानून नही बन पाया हैं।

दूसरी ओर केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पारित कृषि संधोधन बिल के विरोध में पिछले दो महीने से भी अधिक समय से दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर किसानों के शांतिपूर्ण धरना-प्रदर्शन के दौरान गणतंत्र दिवस पर हुए बवाल और िहंसा के बाद सरकार और पुलिस की किसानो पर हो सख़्ती पर नाराजगी जताई हैं।

उन्होंने आरोप लगाया हिंसा करने वालो की जगह दो महीनों से अहिंसात्मक आंदोलन कर किसानो को परेशान किया जा रहा है। छोटूलाल, रुपनारायण जाट, रतन पटेल, रमेश गांगवाल, भंवर सांडला, तुलसीराम, हेमराज थाकर, राधेश्याम, सियाराम, रामदेव गुर्जर, हरगाेविंद चौधरी, शैतान, हीरा तोगड़ा, रामेश्वर आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser