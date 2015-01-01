पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत पैकेज की मांग:निजी शिक्षण संस्था संचालकों की बैठक में लघु व मध्यम स्तर स्कूल को राहत पैकेज की मांग

टोंक7 मिनट पहले
  • निजी शिक्षण संस्थओं नेे डीईओ माध्यमिक और प्रारंभिक को 13 सूत्री ज्ञापन सौंपा

निजी स्कूलों के आंदोलन के तहत सोमवार को विवेकानन्द स्कूल में एक बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। स्वयं सेवी शिक्षण संस्था संघ जिलाध्यक्ष शिवजीलाल चौधरी ने बताया कि बैठक में निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों की विभिन्न मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने के बाद जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी माध्यमिक व प्रारम्भिक को 13सूत्रीय मांगपत्र सौंपने का निर्णय लिया गया।इसके बाद पदाधिकारियों ने डीईओ माध्यमिक और प्रारम्भिक के कार्यालयों पर जाकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। जिसमें लघु व मध्यम स्तर स्कूल को राहत पैकेज देने, 30 हजार रुपए तक वार्षिक फीस वाले स्कूलों को पूरी फीस लेने का अधिकार देने, बालिका फाउंडेशन व एफडी की राशि बिना ब्याज तीन साल के लिए देने, बिना मिलान के आधार पर दिवाली से पहले आईटीई का भुगतान किए जाने, कक्षा 9 से 12 तक की फिजिकल कक्षाओं और कक्षा 1 से 8 तक की कक्षा संचालन की स्थिति स्पष्ट करने, 3.70 प्रतिशत फीस वसूली के राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को लागू करने, स्कूल खुलने के बाद एडमिशन प्रवेश के लिए पोर्टल खोलने, अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृति की रिकवरी स्थगित करने, 30 नवंबर से पूर्व मान्यता प्रकरणों का निस्तारण व भू रूपान्तरण शिथिलन जारी रखने, दसवीं बोर्ड भी अपना परीक्षा शुल्क सहित हर साल लिए जाने वाला संबद्धता शुल्क माफ करने, फीस निर्धारण के बाद हाई बोर्ड फार्म भरवाने, बिना अदेय प्रमाण पत्र टीसी जारी करने संबंधित नियम पालना, अवैध कोचिंग संस्थान बंद करने आदि मांगों के निस्तारण की मांग की हैं।इस मौके पर पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष बाबूलाल शर्मा, स्कूल शिक्षा जिलाध्यक्ष कमलेश सिंगोदिया, रमेश काला, देवेन्द्र शर्मा, शब्बीर नागौरी, खालिद एहतेशाम, युसुफ़ ऐजाजी, विशाल श्रीवास्तव, आशीष यादव, राजीव यादव, शाहिद खान, मुमताज खान, शिव प्रसाद, गोविन्द शर्मा, सुनील शर्मा, रामसिंह भाटी, महेश सोनगरा, इम्मनुल्ला खान, विवेक काला, रमेश तिवारी, परमानंद शर्मा आदि उपस्थिति रहे।

