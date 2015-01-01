पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्मिकों में रोष:दो वर्ष बाद भी मांगों का नहीं हुआ समाधान, नाराज नरेगा कार्मिकों ने सरकार के विशेष अभियान का किया बहिष्कार

अलीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान महानरेगा संविदा कार्मिक संघ के आव्हान पर दो वर्षों से महानरेगा कार्मिकों की मांगों पर कोई विचार नहीं कर कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया गया। जिससे महानरेगा कार्मिकों में रोष है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा महानरेगा संविदा कार्मिकों को नियमितीकरण, मानदेय वृद्धि, स्थानांतरण पालिसी लागू करना एवं भर्ती सम्बन्धी एक भी मांगे नहीं मानने को लेकर महानरेगा कार्मिकों ने 16 दिसम्बर से शुरू हुए महात्मा गांधी रोजगार गारंटी योजना के तहत “पूरा काम पूरा दाम” विशेष अभियान का मांगे नही मानने तक बहिष्कार किया।

इसको लेकर महानरेगा कार्मिकों ने मांगों के समाधान करने को लेकर महानरेगा संविदा कार्मिक संघ टोंक जिलाध्यक्ष इमरान खान व महानरेगा संविदा कार्मिक संघ तहसील अध्यक्ष बहादूरमल जैन के नेतृत्व में उनियारा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के महानरेगा कार्मिकों ने बुधवार को पंचायत समिति में विकास अधिकारी मेजर अली को ज्ञापन सौंपा।महानरेगा कार्मिकों ने मांगे नहीं मानने तक महात्मा गांधी रोजगार गारंटी योजना के तहत “पूरा काम पूरा दाम” विशेष अभियान का पूर्ण बहिष्कार करने की योजना बनाई जायेगी। ज्ञापन सौपने वालों में महानरेगा तकनीकी सहायक मनोज पंवार, सुनिल शर्मा, कमलेश धाकड़, लेखा सहायक दीपक विजय, रोहित जैन, कमल जैन, डाटा एंट्री कम्प्यूटर आपरेटर सतीश मंगल, रामदयाल कुशवाह, रोजगार सहायक कमल कुमार खटीक, रामसहाय बलाई, प्रहलाद वर्मा, बुद्धराज हाड़ा, केसरलाल कोली, सोनीराम बैरवा आदि महानरेगा संविदा कार्मिक मौजूद रहे।

ट्रक की टक्कर से साइकिल सवार की मौत
टोंक| सदर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित बमोर पुलिया के पास सड़क हादसे में घायल की जयपुर में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। इस मृतक के पुत्र ने पुलिस में ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि बमोर अंडरपास के पास रहने वाले ओमप्रकाश बैरवा पुत्र नंदराम अंडरपास के पास हाउसिंग बोर्ड की ओर साईकिल से जा रहे थे। इस बीच पीछे से आए ट्रक ने ओमप्रकाश के टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में घायल को निजी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां से उन्हें जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया। जहां उपचार के दौरान ओमप्रकाश ने दम तोड़ दिया।

