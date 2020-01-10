पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कलेक्टर को दिया ज्ञापन:पूर्व महासचिव नरेश मीणा की रिहाई के लिए किया प्रदर्शन, कलेक्टर को दिया ज्ञापन

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गत दिनों बजरी के अवैध परिवहन के मामले को लेकर बारां जिले के कवाई थाना स्टाफ को सस्पेंड करने की मांग को लेकर धरना-प्रदर्शन करने पर गिरफ्तार किए राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व महासचिव नरेश मीना को रिहा करने व उस समेत उसके साथियों के खिलाफ लगाए मामलों के खिलाफ टोंक में भी कार्यकर्ता सड़कों पर उतर गए। कार्यकर्ताओं ने कलेक्टर को सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन देकर उस पर व उसके साथियों पर लगाए मुकदमों को वापस लेने व उसे रिहा करने की मांग की है। ज्ञात रहे कि राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व महासचिव नरेश मीना कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता है औश्र पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम के खास समर्थक है। नरेश मीणा ने सचिन पायलट के विधानसभा चुनावों में टोंक क्षेत्र में कई गांवों में स्टार प्रचारक के रुप में चुनावी सभाओं को संबोधित किया था। गत दिनों घटे सियासी घटनाक्रम के बाद सीएम खेमे गए मंत्री भाया के खिलाफ सचिन पायलट के बर्थडे पर बारां में किए रक्तदान शिविर में भी खुलकर बोले थे। उसके कुछ दिन बाद ही खनन मंत्री प्रमोद जैन भाया की शह पर बजरी का अवैध कारोबार होने का आरोप लगाते हुए एक बजरी से भरा डंपर पकड़वाकर कवाई(बारां) थाने में जब्त करवा दिया था और पूरे थाने को ही सस्पेंड करने की मांग को लेकर धरने पर समर्थकों के साथ बैठ गया था। उस दौरान पुलिस ने लाठी चार्जकर उसे व उसके साथियों को विभिन्न धाराओं में गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। इसको लेकर उसके प्रदेश भर में समर्थक उसके पक्ष में प्रदर्शन कर ज्ञापन दे रहे है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष किरोड़ी लाल मीणा, उपाध्यक्ष रामहेत मीणा समेत पिंटू पाटोली, मनीष, रामकेश, जयराम मीना, प्रदेप, लवकुश, आदि मौजूद थे।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें