डारडाहिंद में प्रदर्शन:बीसलपुर की नहरों में पानी छोड़ने की मांग को लेकर डारडाहिंद में प्रदर्शन

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
बीसलपुर बांध से निकल रही दोनों मुख्य नहरों में सिंचाई के पानी छोड़ने की मांग को लेकर कमांड क्षेत्र के नवाबपुरा में किसानों ने धरना दिया, जबकि डारडाहिंद गांव में किसानों ने प्रदर्शन कर सिंचाई के लिए पानी देने की मांग की। इधर, किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट ने आरोप लगाया कि बीसलपुर बांध से होने वाली सिंचाई को सरकार बंद करना चाहती है। ऐसे में जिला प्रशासन पानी की आवाज बुलंद करने वालों को धमकाकर लोकतंत्र विरोधी नीति अपना रही है। किसान महापंचायत के टोंक-सवाईमाधोपुर लोकसभा प्रभारी भरतराज मीना ने बताया कि कमांड क्षेत्र के पालड़ा गांव के नवाबपुरा में किसानों ने धरना दिया, वहीं डारडाहिंद गांव में किसानें ने प्रदर्शन कर पानी की मांग दौहराई। उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले दिनों मेहंदवास, मीरनगर, ताखोली, बिणजारी, मोहम्मदगढ़, रानीपुरा, गोहरपुरा, अरनियामाल आदि गांवों में धरने दिए गए। दूसरी ओर किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को पत्र लिखकर बीसलपुर बांध के सिंचित क्षेत्र में 5.86 टीएमसी पानी सिंचाई के लिए नहरों में छोड़ने का आग्रह किया है। इसके साथ ही आरोप लगाया है कि प्रशासन की ओर से सिंचाई के लिए पानी मांग रहे किसानों को धमकाया जा रहा है। रामपाल जाट ने बताया कि इस वर्ष बीसलपुर बांध में फसलों की सिंचाई के लिए पानी उपलब्ध है। इसके बावजूद सिंचाई के लिए पानी नहीं छोडा जाना इस बात का दर्शाता है कि इस वर्ष पानी का अधिकार छूट गया तो भविष्य में उन्हें पानी से दूर किया जा सकता है।गलवा का पानी पहुंचा 16 किलोमीटर तकउनियारा| गलवा बांध उनियारा का पानी 16 किलोमीटर तक पहुंच गया है। बांध का पानी किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए आचार्य से पहुंचाने के लिए जल संसाधन विभाग के सहायक अभियंता रामदयाल जांगिड़ एवं कनिष्ठ अभियंता रवीना मीणा कनिष्ठ अभियंता राजेंद्र चौधरी बांध में नहरो की गश्त कर रहे हैं। गलवा बांध की नहर 16 नवंबर को सिंचाई के लिए खोली गई थी जिसका पानी अभी तक 16 किलोमीटर सुथडा गांव तक पहुंच गया है। बांध का पानी नहरों में पहुंचने से किसान दिन-रात सिंचाई में जुटे हुए हैं।

