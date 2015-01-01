पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना-प्रदर्शन:दफ्तरों पर ईडी की कार्रवाई के विरोध में धरना-प्रदर्शन

टोंक31 मिनट पहले
केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पारित कृषि अध्यादेशों के खिलाफ किसानों के प्रदर्शन को समर्थन करते हुए शुक्रवार को मोतीबाग में पीएफआई कार्यकर्ताओ ने धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। पीएफआई के राष्ट्रीय सदस्य मोहम्मद असलम ने कहा कि भाजपा और आरएसएस मिलकर पीएफआई के कार्यालयो पर ईडी की कार्यवाही कर उन्हे परेशान किया जा रहा है और हमे शक की नजर से देखा जा रहा हैं। देश की आजादी में मुसलमानों ने बड़ी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है।जिलाध्यक्ष अब्दुल लतीफ ने कहा कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार देश को बर्बाद करने पर तूली हैं। एक तरफ किसान 15 दिन से धरने पर बैठा हैं लेकिन सरकार ने उनके प्रदर्शन के बावजूद उनकी मांगों को अनदेखा कर रही हैं। अजमल खान देवपुरा ने कहा कि पीएफआई लोगों की मदद करने में हमेशा आगे रहता हैं।इस दौरान भाजपा व केंद्र सरकार, आरएसएस मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाए गए। इस मौके पर सगीर अहमद, पीएफआई सचिव राशिद खान, इमदाद खान, मोहसिन रशीद, शोएब खान जयपुर, मुफ्ती आदिल, मुफ्ती अथहर, मुफ्ती समद, इरफान बॉक्सर, कादिर खान, अकरम खान, आसिम खान, करीम खां, आदि मौजूद रहे।

