पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Tonk
  • Development Halted Due To Electoral Code Of Conduct And Corona, Will It Be Able To Catch Pace Now, With This Question, The Government Completed Two Years

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विकास की राह देखता जिला:चुनावी आचार संहिता और कोरोना के कारण थमा विकास, क्या अब पकड़ पाएगा रफ्तार, इसी सवाल के साथ सरकार के दो साल हुए पूरे

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेल दौड़ने का टोंक वासियों का सपना नहीं हुआ पूरा, अब तीन साल की योजना में क्या होगा खास, यह बड़ा सवाल

राज्य में दो साल पहले कई उम्मीदों एवं कई विश्वासों के बीस कांग्रेस सरकार बनी थी, जिसे दो साल पूरे हो गए हैं। लेकिन इन दो सालों में चुनावी आचार संहिता के साथ ही कोरोना काल ने भी विकास की थामे रखा। लेकिन क्या अब आगामी तीन साल में विकास हो पाएगा? ये सवाल बना हुआ है।

साथ ही ये सवाल भी अब बड़ा सवाल बन गया है कि क्या आगमी योजनाओं के लिए सरकार बजट दे पाएगी। क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण राज्य ही नहीं देश की आर्थिक स्थित कमजाेर हुई है। ऐसे में कई योजनाओं को बजट मिलना आसान नहीं होगा। बहरहाल दो साल पहले टोंक को रेल से जोड़ने सहित कई विकास के वादे किए गए थे। जिन पर अब तक कोई उल्लेखनीय कार्य सामने नहीं आ पाया है। ना ही किसी उल्लेखनीय कार्य का अब तक शिलान्यास नहीं हो सका है।

हालात ये हैं कि कृषि विस्तार केंद्र में बने ऑडिटोरियम का कार्य पूरा होने के बावजूद भी उसका शिलान्यास नहीं हो सका है। विकास में कोरोना व चुनावी आचार संहिता ही नहीं सत्ताधारी दल की राजनीतिक खींचतान का भी असर रहा है। हालांकि उसको सत्ताधारी दल व जनप्रतिनिधि सिरे से खारिज करें। लेकिन वास्तविकता से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

इस कारण भी थमा विकास
नवंबर 2018 में विधानसभा चुनाव में विजयी रही कांग्रेस ने 17 नवंबर को सरकार बनाई। उसके बाद अप्रैल मई में लोकसभा चुनाव हुए आचार संहिता लग गई। उसके बाद कुछ कार्य करने का मौका मिला। नगर परिषद के चुनाव के लिए आचार संहिता लग गई। और 2019 पूरा हो गया। उसके बाद 2020 जनवरी-फरवरी में पंचायत राज चुनाव आ गए। मार्च से कोरोना संक्रमण शुरू हो गया। जून तक लॉकडाउन लगा रहा। बाद में धीरे-धीरे कार्य शुरू हुए।

सत्ता की जंग छिड़ गई। फिर पंचायती राज व निकाय चुनाव के लिए आचार संहिता लग गई। अब फिर निकाय चुनाव के लिए आचार संहिता कभी भी लग सकती है। यानी की दो साल आचार संहिता व कोरोना काल में ही पूरे हो गए। इन दो सालों में कोई उल्लेखनीय विकास सामने नहीं आ सका, जिसके जनता को सीधा लाभ मिलता दिखाई पड़ता।

सचिन पायलट ने कराए विकास कार्य
टोंक के युसूफपुरा चराई में 375 करोड़ रुपए की राशि के एक नए मेडिकल कॉलेज की स्वीकृति जारी की गई है। सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के द्वारा 244 किमी लंबाई की 90 सड़कों के निर्माण, नवीनीकरण, सुदृढीकरण एवं चौड़ाईकरण के लिए 314 करोड़ रुपए की राशि स्वीकृति करवाई। अब तक 1.5 करोड़ राशि व्यय कर 12 किमी लंबाई की सड़कें पूर्ण की जा चुकी है।

बनास नदी के गहलोद घाट पर उच्च पुल निर्माण की 135 करोड् रुपए स्वीकृति, विधायक स्थानीय विकास कोष के तहत इस अवधि में 1.95 करोड़ रुपए के कुल 30 कार्यों की स्वीकृति, एक करोड़ के 4 कार्य पूर्ण, जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग द्वारा 14 करोड़ रुपए की राशि के 223 कार्य स्वीकृति, 221 कार्य पूर्ण, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा इस दौरान 41 करोड़ रुपए राशि के 20 भवन निर्माण कार्य स्वीकृत, 11 करोड़ के सात कार्य पूर्ण, जिला अस्पताल में 1.5 करोड़ रुपए लागत की आरटीपीसीआर कोविड लैब स्वीकृत, एक करोड़ रुपए व्यय कर लैब संचालित, इसी प्रकार स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों, स्कूलों एवं गांवों में कई कार्य के लिए स्वीकृतियां जारी की गई है।

पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री एवं टोंक विधायक सचिन पालयट का कहना है कि जिले में विकास के लिए वो प्रयासरत है। आगामी वर्ष में वो सीवरेज का कार्य प्राथमिकता के साथ पूरा कराए जाने के साथ ही, रेल लाइन के लिए केंद्र सरकार से बात करेंगे। रेल लाइन के लिए उनके द्वारा पूरा प्रयास किया जा रहा है। बीसलपुर बांध का ओवर फ्लो पानी के उपयोग के लिए आवश्यक प्रयास किए जाएंगे। टोंक के विकास के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें