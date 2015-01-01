पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीदारी का शुभ मुहूर्त:धनतेरस-रूप चतुर्दशी व दीवाली पर शुभ मुहूर्त पर बाजार में होगी जमकर खरीदारी

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • भास्कर खुशियों की शॉपिंग पहल में आउटडोर से खरीदारी करने पर ग्राहकों को बम्पर ड्रा में उपहार पाने का मिलेगा मौका

आगामी दिनों में पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव का शुभारंभ होने जा रहे हैं। धनतेरस, रुपचौदस व दीवाली पर खरीदारी के लिएशुभ मुहूर्त है, अगले 5 दिन बाजारों मेंशुभ मुहुर्त पर जमकर खरीदारी होने की संभावना हैं।साल के सबसे बड़े त्योहार और शादियों की शॉपिंग को खास बनाने के लिएदैनिक भास्कर की ओर से “खुशियों की शॉपिंग’ उत्सव चलाया जा रहा हैं। इसमें भास्कर के साथ जिले के कुछ महत्वपूर्ण ब्रांड स्पॉन्सर 30 नवंबर तक भास्कर के साथ रहेंगे।खुशियों की शॉपिंग इवेंट के मुख्य स्पॉन्सर के रूप में नेशनल एग्रो सर्विसेज, मेसी राजस्थान का नंबर 1 ट्रेक्टर - यह ट्रेक्टर नही किसानों की शान हैं। मुख्य गिफ्ट स्पॉन्सर के रूप में आदिति हुंडई - स्मार्ट इंडिया के लिए स्मार्ट कार, कॉ-स्पॉन्सर के रूप में सुमंगल प्लाजा - त्यौहार और शादियों की खरीदारी अब सुमंगल प्लाजा टोंक के संग, श्री ब्रांड तेल- कच्ची धानी 100 प्रतिशत शुद्ध सरसो का तेल, सरसो का स्वाद शुद्धता के साथ, शरद काहाल्या एंड कंपनी- चाहे घर की शॉपिंग हो या शादी की वो सिर्फ शरद काहाल्या के ब्रांडेड फर्नीचर के संग, बेबी स्टील फर्नीचर-शादी विवाह का डायजा अब एक ही छत के नीचे, अनुपम ऑडियो एंड विज़न-न्यू बस स्टैंड टोंक, जिंदल प्रॉफिट पॉइंट मेगा डिपार्टमेंट स्टोर (देवली), मालामाल जर्नल स्टोर (पचेवर), सिद्धि विनायक साड़ी सेंटर (टोंक), नॉवल्टी क्लॉथ स्टोर- नॉवल्टी की साड़ी तो सुंदर लगे नारी सुभाष बाजार टोंक। भास्कर की इस पहल के अंतर्गत संबंधित फर्म से 500 या उससे ज्यादा की शॉपिंग करने पर हर ग्राहक को बम्पर व लकी ड्रा में उपहार जितने का मौका मिलेगा। इस पहल में विज्ञापन स्पॉन्सर के रूप में भास्कर के साथ जुड़ने के लिए आप 9079824300 पर सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं।यूं करें ड्रा में रजिस्ट्रेशन खुशियों की इस शॉपिंग फेस्टिवल में संबंधित फर्म से 500 या उससे ज्यादा की शॉपिंग करने के बाद ग्राहक को 9190000071पर मिस्ड कॉल करके प्राप्त लिंक परअपनी पूरी जानकारी भरे ओर बिल जरूर अटेच करे और बम्पर ड्रा में इनाम के लिए भागीदार बने।

