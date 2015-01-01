पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरती जतन यात्रा सम्पन्न:ढूंढाड़ रत्न पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह के साथ धरती जतन यात्रा सम्पन्न

पचेवर ग्राम विकास नवयुवक मण्डल लापोडिय़ा के तत्वाधान में आयोजित छह दिवसीय धरती जतन यात्रा का सोमवार को ढूंढाड़ रत्न पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह के साथ समापन हुआ। समापन समरोह मेंं मुख्य अतिथियों ने प्राकृतिक संसाधनों को संरक्षण व संवर्धन में अहम् योगदान निभाने वाली एक संस्था सहित पांच जनों को ढ़ंूढाड़ रत्न से सम्मानित किया।संस्था सचिव लक्ष्मणसिंह ने बताया कि विगत 34 वर्षों से संस्था राज्य के विभिन्न भागों में प्राकृतिक संसाधनों का संरक्षण करने के लिए जागरूकता संदेश देने के साथ ही जल, जमीन, वृक्षों तथा वन्य जीवों को संरक्षण देने वाली संस्थाओं व व्यक्तियों को ढूंढाड़ रत्न के साथ ही मारवाड़ व मेवाड़ रत्न से सम्मानित करती रही है।इस वर्ष संस्था द्वारा गुरद्वारा श्री चरण कमल साहिब नरैना, विजय शर्मा झोडि़न्दा-भोजपुरा फागी, जायत्री रॉय मेन्दवास जयपुर, रामगोपाल नैकाड़ी गागरडू तथा ग्राम समुदाय मांदोलाई को प्राकृतिक संसाधनों के संवर्धन व संरक्षण में विशेष योगदान देने के साथ ही लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए ढूंढाड़ रत्न से सम्मानित किया गया। इससे पूर्व जयपुर व टोंक जिले के चार गांवों से प्रारम्भ होकर 33 गांवों के लोगों को जल, जलाशय, चरागाह व वृक्षों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए जागरूक किया। इस दौरान वृक्षों को रक्षासूत्र बांधकर तथा जलाशयों को पूजन करते हुए लोगों को इनकी रक्षा करने के लिए संकल्प भी दिलाया।धरती जतन यात्रा के समापन व ढूंढाड़ रत्न पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में संस्था के अध्यक्ष संग्रामसिंह, यूपी के पूर्व डीजीपी महेन्द्र मोदी, सैनिक कल्याण परिषद के जिला अध्यक्ष कर्नल उमरावसिंह राठौड़, गौवंश विशेषज्ञ कानसिंह, दिल्ली से उद्योगपति अजयसिंह, पूर्व सरपंच घनश्याम गुर्जर, राजूसिंह, लक्ष्मीनारायणनैण, रामजीलाल जांगिड़ आदि उपस्थित रहे।

