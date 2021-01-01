पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भव्य स्वागत:जिला प्रमुख सरोज बंसल पहली बार ससुराल नगरफोर्ट पहुंचने पर किया भव्य स्वागत

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
कस्बे में रविवार को जिला प्रमुख सरोज बंसल का अपने ससुराल पहुंचने पर लोगों ने भव्य स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम को सं‍बोधित करते हुए जिला प्रमुख सरोज बंसल ने कहा कि उप तहसील मुख्यालय पर सुविधाएं विकसित करने के लिए प्राथमिकता से कार्य किए जाएंगे साथ ही ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बजट आवंटित कर क्षेत्र की सुविधाएं विकसित करना पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। भाजपा बूंदी जिला प्रभारी नरेश बंसल ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा गांवों के विकास के लिए अनेक योजनाएं शुरू कर रखी हैं। योजनाओं की सफल क्रियान्विति हो एवं विकास को गति मिलेगी इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने जिला प्रमुख को पेयजलापूर्ति सुचारू रूप से संचालित, पंचायत समिति की स्थापना, लघु पुष्कर मांडकला को पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित करवाने, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र एवं महिला चिकित्सालय बनवाना, सभी मार्गो पर परिवहन सेवा सुविधा, मुख्य मार्गो के सडक निर्माण करवाने राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में विज्ञान संकाय खुलवाना,तालाब की गहराई व सौन्दर्यीकरण करना सहित अन्य समस्याओं को ज्ञापन दिया गया। इस अवसर पर हंसराज धाकड़, किशन सिंह फौजी, रविंदर शर्मा, नंदकिशोर भंडारी, विष्णु जांगिड़, वैष्णो देवी, पूर्व प्रधान शकुंतला वर्मा, मंजू शर्मा, देवकरण धाभाई, विनोद बंसल, लोकेश बंसल, पारसमल जैन, छितर लाल सेन, पंकज विद्यार्थी सहित सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

