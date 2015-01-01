पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनावी रणनीति पर चर्चा:भाजपा की बैठक में चुनावी रणनीति पर चर्चा

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाजपा की बैठक जिलाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र पराणा की अध्यक्षता में एवम पंचायत चुनाव प्रभारी वीरमदेव सिंह, जिला प्रभारी अशोक सैनी आयोजित हुई। जिसमे सभी जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रत्याशी, जिला परिषद सदस्य वार्ड प्रभारी, पंचायत समिति प्रभारी उपस्थित रहे। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए पंचायत चुनाव प्रभारी वीरमदेव सिंह ने सभी प्रत्याशियों से अपने अपने क्षेत्र की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने कहा कि हम सभी को मिलकर जिला परिषद एवम पंचायत समिति का बोर्ड बनाना है। सभी कार्यकर्ता के सहयोग से हम जरूर कामयाब होंगे।भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र पराणा ने कहा कि ये चुनाव प्रत्याशी नहीं लड़ रहा बल्कि यह चुनाव कार्यकर्ता ही लड़ रहा है। सब लोगो को मिलकर कमल के फूल को खिलाना है। जिला प्रभारी अशोक सैनी, विधायक कन्हैया लाल चौधरी ने कहा कि क्षेत्र के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का सहयोग लेकर चुनाव लड़ना है। जिससे हम चुनाव जितने में जरूर कामयाब होंगे।इस अवसर पर बैठक में पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष सतीश चंदेल,शंकर लाल ठाडा, जिला महामंत्री विष्णु शर्मा, प्रभु बाडोलिया, सुभाष गालव, जिला उपाध्यक्ष संतकुमार जैन,पूर्व प्रधान खेमराज मीणा, रतनलाल चौधरी, जिला मीडिया प्रभारी कमलेश यादव सहित सभी प्रत्याशी व प्रभारी बैठक में उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें