लोकतंत्र के प्रति उत्साह:निशक्तजनों में भी दिखा लोकतंत्र के प्रति उत्साह, कोई व्हील चेयर पर तो कई खुद ही निकल पड़े मतदान करने

टोंक14 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पंचायतराज के डीआर व सीआर चुनाव में सोमवार को कई मतदान केन्द्रों पर निशक्तजन भी परिजनों के साथ मतदान कर फूले नहीं समाए। लाम्बा ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय स्थित एक मतदान केन्द्र पर 85 वर्षीय फूलादेवी परिजनों के संग मतदान करने पहुंची। बुजुर्ग में मतदान के प्रति उत्साह इतना कदर था कि परिजनों को उसने मतदान केन्द्र केबाहर ही छोड दिया। तथा खुद अकेली ही मतदान कर बाहर निकली। इसी प्रकार भरनी के राउमावि के एक मतदान केन्द्र में थली निवासी भूली पोता कन्हैयालाल माली के साथ व्हील चैयर पर मतदान करने पहुंची। मेहंदवास में रामलाल चौहान, लादूलाल सैन समेत अन्य निशक्तजन भी लोकतंत्र के उत्सव में आहुति देकर खुश दिखाई दिए। सांखना, डारडाहिंद, दाखिया व मेहंदवास में दोपहर बाद आई मतदान में तेजी, समर्थकों में नजर आया उत्साहसर्द मौसम के चलते मतदान केन्द्रा पर सुबह इक्के दुक्के ही लोग मतदान करने पहुंचे। मेहंदवास के मतदान केन्द्र 14 पर सुबह साढ़े 9 बजे तक 900 में से 105, बूथ 15 में 876 में से 70 व बूथ 16 में 867 में से 66 मतदाताओं ने ही मतदान किया था। सुबह 10 बजे लाम्बा के मतदान केन्द्र 33 में 864 में से 122, मतदान केन्द्र 34 में 799 में से 133 तथा 32 में 888 में से 132 वोट डाले जा चुके थे। इसी प्रकार डारडाहिंद के मतदान केन्द्र 11 में 11 बजे तक 725 में से 123, मतदान केन्द्र 9 में 864 में से 158, मतदान केन्द्र 8 में 687 में से 177 मतदाताओं ने मतदान ने किया। हालांकि दोपहर बाद मतदान में तेजी आई। भरनी के 43 बूथ में दोपहर डेढ बजे 863 में से 252 व सांखना के 48 वे बूथ पर 3 बजे तक 617 में से 405 वोट डाले जा चुके थे डीआर व सीआर पदों के लिए भाग्य आजमा रहे प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों की दिनभर मोजा ही मोजा रही। कार्यालयों में पहले की तरह लंगर तो नही चले, लेकिन चाय, पानी व भोजन के पैकेट खूब बांटे गए। दिनभर गाडियों में घूमे सो अलग। शह ओर मात के खेल में कोई कौर कसर नहीं छोडऩा चाह रहे थे।मतदान केन्द्रों में फ्रीमिले मास्क कोरोना के चलते इस बाद मतदान केन्द्रों में बिना मास्क आए मतदाताओं को निशुल्क मास्क उपलब्ध कराए गए। इसके साथ ही बीएलओ व अन्य कार्मिकों की ओर से सेनिटाइजर की भी व्यवस्था की गई थी। भरनी के राउमावि स्थित मतदान केन्द्र में कई कार्मिक मास्क उपलब्ध कराने में जुटे रहे। हालांकि कई मतदान केन्द्रों के बाहर शाम को चारों और यूज किए हुए मास्क बिखरे नजर आए। कई लोग मास्क को बाहर ही फैंककर चलते बने।

