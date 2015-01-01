पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हर व्यक्ति को बराबरी का हक:लोकतंत्र में हर व्यक्ति को बराबरी का हक

टोंक30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मानव अधिकार दिवस पर विभिन्न कार्यक्रम

मानव अधिकार दिवस पर जिला मुख्यालय सहित जिलेभर में विभिन्न कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर लोगों को मानव अधिकारों की जानकारी दी। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से जिला कारागृह में मानव अधिकार दिवस पर साक्षरता शिविर आयोजित किया गया। प्राधिकरण सचिव अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश पंकज बंसल ने हर व्यक्ति को दुनिया में जन्म लेने के साथ कुछ अधिकार मिलते हैं। जिसका उल्लघंन किए जाने पर व्यक्ति न्यायालय के माध्यम से अधिकरों का हासिल कर सकता हैं। भारतीय संविधान इस अधिकार की न सिर्फ गारंटी देता है, बल्कि इसे तोड़ने वाले को अदालत सज़ा भी देती है। क्योंकि हर व्यक्ति को बराबरी का अधिकार देना लोकतंत्र का अहम घटक हैं। देश में भोजन का अधिकार, शिक्षा का अधिकार, शोषण से रक्षा का अधिकार, बाल शोषण, उत्पीड़न पर रोक, महिला हिंसा, असमानता, धार्मिक हिंसा पर रोक जैसे कई मज़बूत कानून बनाए गए हैं। उन्होने जेल में बन्दियों को आह्वान किया जेल को सुधारगृह के रूप मे ले लेकर रिहा होने बाद सभ्य नागरिक के रूप में जीवन यापन करे।इसके बाद सचिव ने जिला कारागृह का निरीक्षण कर साफ सफाई, भोजन व चिकित्सा व्यवस्था, विधिक सेवा क्लिनिक का कार्य, मुलाकात कक्ष, महिला जेल, बैरक, पुस्तकालय, सर्दी से बचाव के लिए बिस्तर आदि का निरीक्षण किया। इसके बाद मानसिक विमंदित गृह जगदीश सेवा संस्थान का भी निरीक्षण किया गया।

पोस्टर व स्लोगन लेखन का ऑनलाइन आयोजननिवाई| स्थानीय राजकीय महाविद्यालय में मतदाता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत पोस्टर एवं स्लोगन लेखन प्रतियोगिता का ऑनलाइन आयोजन किया गया। मतदाता जागरूकता क्लब की संयोजिका डॉ.मंजूलता शर्मा ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता में विद्यार्थियों ने उत्साह पूर्वक भाग लिया। ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता के निर्णायक डॉ. विकास नौटियाल, डॉ.प्रभा गुप्ता एवं डॉ. सोना अग्रवाल ने प्रतियोगिता में विजेताओं की घोषणा की। संयोजिका डॉ.मंजूलता शर्मा ने बताया कि पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान पर रामजीलाल प्रजापत, द्वितीय स्थान पर सरिता बैरवा और तृतीय स्थान पर दीपक वर्मा रहे। स्लोगन प्रतियोगिता में नेहा टेलर प्रथम, रामजीलाल प्रजापत द्वितीय एवं सविता बैरवा तृतीय स्थान पर रही। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि राष्ट्रीय मतदाता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम के तहत नि:शक्तजन एवं पात्र मतदाताओं हेतु बुधवार को सुबह 11 बजे राजकीय महाविद्यालय में कलस्टर एनरोलमेंट कैंप का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

