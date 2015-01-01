पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नकली बीड़ी का कारखाना पकड़ा:नकली बीड़ी बनाने का कारखाना पकड़ा, छह लाख रुपए की बीड़ी जब्त, पांच लोग नामजद

टोंक19 मिनट पहले
नकली बीडी के कारोबार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने गुरुवार को छापामार कार्रवाई करते हुए छावनी क्षेत्र से करीब छह लाख की बीडी जब्त कर पांच जनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया हैं। डीएसपी चंद्रसिंह रावत ने बताया कि शहर में नकली बीड़ी बनाकर देश-प्रदेश में सप्लाई करने की शिकायते मिल रही थी। ऐसे में एसओजी-एटीएस और मुखबीर की सूचना पर पुरानी टोंक थानांतर्गत छावनी करोलियान मोहल्ला में अवैध बीडी का कारखाना संचालन होने की जानकारी मिली थी। इस पर एसपी ओमप्रकाश के निर्देश पर सदर व पुरानी टोंक थानाधिकारियों व जाप्ते के साथ छापा मारा गया। जहां पर करीब छह लाख रुपए की बाज़ारी क़ीमत की नक़ली बीड़ी से भरे 35 कार्टन, बीडियो से भरी 11 ट्रे, बीड़ी की सिकाई के लिए काम मे ली जाने वाली भट्टी सहित कई सुंदर, सागर, पताखा 502, जसवंत सहित नामी ब्रांड्स की बीडियो के हजारों नकली लेबल्स ओर स्टीकर भी बरामद किए है। उन्होंने बताया कि बटवालान मोहल्ला निवासी हबीब, निज़ाम, अन्नू, नफीस, रईस ने छावनी कारोलियान मोहल्ला में एक मकान का फर्स्ट फ्लोर को किराए पर ले रखा था। जहां मकान के इसी हिस्से में देश के अलग अलग राज्यों की कई बड़ी मशहूर बीड़ी ब्रांड्स की नक़ली बीड़ियां तैयार की जा रही थी।बजरी खनन प्रकरण में फरार चल रहे 7 आरोपी गिरफ्तार टोंक| बजरी खनन व परिवहन मामले में फरार चल रहे 7 आरोपियों को सदर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। सदर थाना प्रभारी दशरथ सिंह राठौड़ ने बताया कि हाई कोर्ट द्वारा बजरी के खनन व परिवहन पर रोक के आदेश की पालना में सदर पुलिस ने 5 नवंबर को कार्रवाई करते हुए सरवराबाद तन बनास नदी से बजरी से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियां, रैकी करने वालों की बाइकें जब्त की थीं। पुलिस को देख बजरी खनन में लिप्त माफिया फरार हो गए।

