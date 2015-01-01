पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हक की लड़ाई:बीसलपुर के पानी के लिए होगी किसान महापंचायत

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
टोंक| पानी की जानकारी देने के लिए पंपलेट वितरित करते किसान महापंचायत के पदाधिकारी।
  • सिंचाई के लिए आरक्षित पानी पर्याप्त मात्रा में होने के बावजूद सरकार नहरों में नहीं छोड़ रही पानी

किसान महापंचायत की ओर से बीसलपुर बंाध के पानी की जानकारी व जिले का पहला हक बताते हुए देवली ब्लॉक में मंगलवार को पंपलेट वितरित किए गए। किसान महापंचायत के टोंक-सवाईमाधोपुर लोकसभा प्रभारी भरतराज ने बताया कि बीसलपुर बांध में सिंचाई के लिए आरक्षित पानी पर्याप्त मात्रा में होने के बावजूद सरकार नहरों में पानी नहीं छोड़ रही।

इससे किसानों में नाराजगी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बांध के पानी की किसानों को जानकारी देने के लिए देवली क्षेत्र में पंपलेट बांटे गए। सरोली मोड, जूनिया आदि गांवों के किसानों का कहना था कि सरकार किसानों के साथ अन्याय कर रही है। देवडावास के सत्यनारायण शर्मा ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए।

अवैध बजरी व परिवहन के तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

निवाई. अवैध बजरी खनन एवं परिवहन करने के मामले में सदर थाना पुलिस ने पूर्व से जब्तशुदा वाहनों के मुकदमें में वांछित तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। थानाधिकारी गंगाराम ताखर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को अवैध बजरी खनन एवं परिवहन करने के मामले में वांछित आरोपी सोहेला निवासी रामबिलास, जयसिंहपुरा निवासी परमानंद व मनमोहन रैगर को एमएमडीआर एक्ट के तहत गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया। रामबिलास जाट को पुलिस रिमांड पर भेंज दिया और दोनों आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया।

