किसान महापंचायत:किसानों ने कहा-बीसलपुर बांध से 16 नवंबर तक पानी नहीं छोड़ा तो आंदोलन

टोंक35 मिनट पहले
  • किसान महापंचायत .. पानी छोड़ने के लिए देवतमाता मंदिर परिसर में जुटे किसान, स्थिति नियंत्रण के लिए पुलिस तैनात

बीसलपुर बांध से निकल रही दोनों मुख्य नहरों में सिंचाई के पानी छोड़ने की मांग को लेकर छान स्थित देवतमाता मंदिर परिसर में किसानों की महापंचायत हुई। इसमें कमांड क्षेत्र के 256 गांवों से आए किसान व जनप्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए। महापंचायत में किसानों ने बांध के पानी पर जिले का पहला हक जताते हुए मौके पर ही एडीएम को बुलाकर 16 नवम्बर तक नहरों में पानी नहीं छोड़ने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी।बैठक के बीच पूर्व डीआर रामचन्द्र गुर्जर, प्रधान जाट समेत अन्य किसानों व जनप्रतिनिधियों की ओर से जयपुर कोटा राजमार्ग जाम करने का निर्णय करने व अन्य किसानों की ओर से सहमति दिए पर प्रशासनिक व पुलिस अधिकारियों के हाथ पैर फूल गए। हालांकि बाद में किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट की ओर से तर्क व ताकत से लड़ाई लड़ने पर जोर देने के बाद किसान शांत हुए। स्थिति पर नियंत्रण के लिए मौके पर भारी पुलिस जाप्ता तैनात रहा।

किसान महापंचायत की ओर से आयोजित महापंचायत को देखते सुबह 11 बजे से ही मेहंदवास, डारडा, छान, महुआ, सांखना, लाम्बा, मोर भाटियान, बासेड़ा, छाबांस सूर्या, मोटभाटियान, खरेड़ा, दाखिया समेत कई गांवों के किसान व जनप्रनिधियों को महापंचायत में पहुंचना शुरू हो गया। बैठक में किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट ने कहा कि लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए तर्क व ताकत जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि बांध के किनारे वाले प्यासे रहे व 100 किलोमीटर तक पानी पहुंचाया जाए, यह तर्क संगत नहीं है। किसान महापंचायत के प्रदेश मंत्री रतनलाल खोकर, पूर्व डीआर व खरेड़ा सरपंच रामचन्द्र गुर्जर, भारतीय किसान संघ तहसील अध्यक्ष रामसहाय यादव, किसान युवा महापंचायत प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रामप्रसाद चौधरी, खेमराज मीणा, रामेश्वर आदि ने बांध से पानी छोड़ने को लेकर आंदोलन पर बल दिया।

