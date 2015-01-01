पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे का अंदेशा:अधूरे कार्य से हादसे का अंदेशा, शिकायत के बावजूद समस्या का समाधान नहीं

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर परिषद की ओर से होने वाले विकास कार्यो में छोडी जाने वाली कमियां आमजन की परेशानी बढ़ाती हैं। जिसकी शिकायत के बावजूद अधिकारी ध्यान नही देते हैं। राजकीय कन्या महाविद्यालय के पास बनी सीसी रोड़ निर्माण के बाद खानापूर्ति करते हुए नाली एक ओर जाली लगा दी गई और दूसरी ओर यूंही छोड दिया गया।गुलजार बाग निवासी पूर्व सैनिक सूबेदार अब्दुल रशीद खान ने बताया कि सड़क निर्माण के बाद नाली के दूसरी तरफ जाली नही लगने से आने-जाने वालों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता हैं और हादसें का अंदेशा बना हुआ हैं। खान ने बताया कि इसको लेकर पहले नगर परिषद प्रशासन को कई बार शिकायत की गई लेकिन वहां पर जल्द ही कार्यवाही का आश्वासन दिया जाता हैं। लेकिन अब कुछ नही किया गया हैं।

