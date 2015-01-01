पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:शीतलहर चलने से पाला गिरने का डर, तापमान में 30 की गिरावट

टोंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सरसों, टमाटर, बैंगन, मिर्ची आदि फसलों पर संकट, किसानों की चिंता बढ़ी

जिले में मंगलवार को दिन में भी शीतलहर का अहसास रह-रहकर लोगों को सर्दी के तेवरों का अहसास कराता रहा। वहीं मौसम के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार आगामी दिनों में जिले में रात का तापमान 6 डिग्री तक भी जा सकता है। मंगलवार को जिले में अधिकतम तापमान 22 एवं न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री रहा। लेकिन आगामी दिनों में दिन व रात के तापमान में गिरावट के आसार बने हुए हैं।

ऐसे में सर्दी से एहतियात बरते जाने की सलाह दी जा रही है। वहीं उत्तरी ठंडी हवाएं चलने से आगामी दिनों में पाला पड़ने की संभावनाएं भी बढ़ गई है। इस बार बारिश कम होने से जहां सिंचाई के लिए किसानों को पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। वहीं पाला की संभावनाओं ने भी उनकी चिंताएं बढ़ा दी है।

कृषि विस्तार के सहायक निदेशक दिनेश कुमार बैरवा का कहना है कि जिले में शीतलहर चलने एवं पाला गिरने की संभावना है। आसमान साफ रहने, तापमान कम होने एवं हवा नहीं चलने की स्थिति में पाला पड़ने की संभावनाएं रहती है। वर्तमान में सरसों, टमाटर, बैंगन, मिर्ची आदि फसलें खेतों में खड़ी हुई है, इसको देखते हुए फसलों को शीत आघात से बचाने के लिए किसान साथियों को इससे बचाव के उपाय करना चाहिए।

क्या किए जाए, उपाय
खेत की उत्तर पूर्व दिशा में रात को 10 बजे से 12 बजे के बीच दो-तीन स्थानों पर कूडा-कचरा जलाकर धुआं किए जाने की सलाह दी जा रही है। इससे खेत के आसपास का तापमान 4 प्रतिशत तक बढा कर फसलों का बचाया जा सकता है।

सहायक निदेशक दिनेश कुमार बैरवा ने बताया कि फसल में हल्की सिंचाई भी लाभदायी है, जिससे की मृदा के तापमान में बढ़ौतरी होने से पाला पड़ने की कम संभावनाएं रहती है। कृषि विभाग ने पाला से बचने के लिए कई प्रकार की सलाह दी है।

आकाश में बादल व ठंडी हवा चलने से दिनभर रही ठिठुरन, अलाव का सहारा
मालपुरा। उपखंड क्षेत्र मे बुधवार को दिनभर आकाश में बादल छाए रहे तथा ठंडी हवाएं चलने से लोग सर्दी में ठिठुरते रहे। सुबह से देर शाम तक कड़ाके की सर्दी से बचाव के लिए लोगों ने अलाव जला कर राहत महसूस की। सुबह देर तक कोहरा छाया रहा जिससे वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पडा। क्षेत्र में अचानक सर्दी बढऩे से सर्दी जुकाम व बुखार के रोगियों में भी वृद्धि हुुई है।

सर्दी के तीखे तेवर, दिनभर चली शीत लहर
निवाई| सर्दी के तीखे तेवर हो गए हैं। मंगलवार को दिनभर शीत लहर चलती रही जिससे ठण्ड का असर बरकरार रहा। पर्वतीय इलाकों में लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी से मैदानी ईलाकों में ठण्ड का प्रकोप बढ गया है। दिनभर आकाश में बादल छाए रहे और बादलों व सूर्यदेव के बीच आंख मिचौली का खेल चलता रहा। शहर सहित पूरे उपखण्ड क्षेत्र में सर्दी का असर रहा।

सोमवार की रात को तापमान में भारी गिरावट रही जिससे लोगों को रजाई में भी ठण्ड का अहसास हुआ। दिन के तापमान में करीब 10 डिग्री की गिरावट रही। सुबह के समय सर्दी से राहत पाने के लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में लोगों ने अलाव जलाए। दिनभर शीतलहर चलने से लोग ठिठुरते रहे। सूर्यास्त होने के साथ ठण्ड की वजह से लोग जल्दी ही अपने घरों को निकल लिए जिससे बाजार सूने हो गए।

