पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आग लगी:दमकल देर से पहुंची, युवा खुद ही जुटे आग बुझाने में

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मेहंदवास कस्बे के बाग वाले बालाजी मंदिर के पास स्थित बाड़े में शुक्रवार सुबह आग लगने से हजारों रुपए की कडबी व अन्य घरेलू सामान जलकर राख हो गया। लोगों की सूचना पर बाड़ा मालिक राजाराम जाट परिवार समेत मौके पर पहुंचा। आबादी के बीच एकाएक आग की लपटे उठती देखकर ग्रामीणों में हड़कप मंच गया। हेमराज यादव, गिर्राज यादव, दीपू जाट, जगदीश जाट, बाबूलाल यादव, छोटू समेत कई लोग भागकर मौके पर पहुंचे।

इस बीच लोगों ने पुलिस व दमकल को सूचना दी। पीडित राजाराम व वार्ड पंच शंकरलाल यादव ने बताया कि संम्भवतया आग शॉर्ट सर्किट के चलते लगी। एक घंटे देर से पहुंची दमकल के चलते लोग खुद ही आसपास से पानी की बाल्टियों से आग बुझाने में जुट गए। देखते ही देखते आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। इससे हजारों की कड़बी, ईंधन व अन्य घरेलू सामान जलकर राख हो गया। बाद में टोंक से पहुंची दमकल व ग्रामीणों ने मशक्कत कर आग पर काबू पाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें