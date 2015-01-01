पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापामार कार्रवाई:आतिशबाजी पर बैन के बावजूद टोंक में पटाखों का स्टाॅक, पुलिस का छापा, 30 लाख के पटाखे जब्त, 5 गिरफ्तार

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
टोंक|कार्रवाई के दौरान जब्त आतिशबाजी का सामानl

आतिशबाजी का स्टॉक करने वालों पर शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने छापामार कार्रवाई करते हुए लाखों के पटाखे बरामद कर इसमें लिप्त लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया हैं। शुक्रवार की सुबह डीएसपी ने डीएसटी टीम के साथ शहर के तीन अलग-अलग जगहों पर छापा मारकर करीब 30 लाख के पटाखे सीज कर पांच लोगों को भी मौके से ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

डीएसपी चंद्रसिंह रावत ने बताया कि सुबह करीब साढ़े सात बजे मुखबिर की सूचना मिली थी कि शहर में कुछ लोग बिना लाइसेंस अवैध रुप पटाखों का स्टॉक कर खरीद-फरोख्त कर रहे हैं। इस पर एसपी के निर्देश पर डीएसटी टीम व कोतवाली पुलिस का जाप्ता लेकर जगदीश नगर सवाईमाधोपुर रोड पर छापा मारा जहां पर आतिशबाजी से भरे 300 के करीब कार्टन मिले। इसके बाद नौशेमियां का पुल इलाके में नरेश जैन के यहां छापामारी की तो वहां पर भी पटाखों के 150 के करीब कार्टन मिले। इसके बाद जगदीश नगर इलाके के घर पर साथ सुभाष बाज़ार क्षेत्र स्थित दुकान की तलाशी ली गई। जहां आतिशबाजी का सामान दूसरी दुकान के गोदाम में पटाखे बिना किसी सुरक्षा इंतज़ामों के पड़े हुए थे। विदित रहे राज्य सरकार की ओर से कोरोना संक्रमण के तहत इस बार दीवाली पर पटाखों पर बैन किया हुआ हैं।

इस कारण प्रदेशभर आतिशबाजी रखने वालों व क्रम-विक्रय करने पर वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। डीएसपी रावत ने बताया कि शहर में तीनों जगह की गई कार्यवाही के दौरान पुलिस ने मौके से अरविंद, अमित, सागर, रऊफ और नरेश को हिरासत ले लिया। डीएसपी ने बताया कि तीनों जगहों से मिली आतिशबाजी की सामग्री जब्त की हैं, जिसकी कीमत करीब 30 लाख रुपए है। रावत ने बताया कि कोविड -19 को लेकर जारी राज्य सरकार के निर्देश के आधार पर अवैध रुप से आतिशबाजी का सामान रखने वालो पर सख्त कार्यवाही की जाएगी। वही जो बिना लाइसेंस इस धंधे से जुड़े हैं, उनपर तो कार्यवाही की ही जाएगी। फिलहाल मौके पर से हिरासत में लिए गए लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर उनसे पूछताछ कर अनुसंधान किया जा रहा हैं।

300 के करीब कार्टन मिले, नौशेमियां का पुल इलाके में छापा
राज्य में पटाखों पर बैन के बाद जिले में आतिशबाजी (पटाखों) पर पहली कार्यवाही होने से दीवाली के लिए अवैध रूप से आतिशबाजी का स्टॉक करने वाले व्यापरियों में हड़कंप मच गया हैं। आतिशबाजी से भरे 300 के करीब कार्टन मिले। नौशेमियां का पुल इलाके में छापामारी की। यह शहर में चर्चा का विषय बना रहा हैं कि आखिर शहर में लगे सैंकड़ों सीसीटीवी कैमरो और पुलिस गश्त के बावजूद बैन आतिशबाजी की सामग्री कैसे पहुंची।

