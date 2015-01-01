पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जन आधार कार्ड वितरण:जन आधार कार्ड वितरण में जिला राज्य में लगातार तीन माह से प्रथम

टोंक2 दिन पहले
राजस्थान जन आधार योजना 2019 के तहत दिए जाने वाले जन आधार कार्ड जिले में 94.10 प्रतिशत तक बांटे जा चुके हैं। वितरण मामले में टोंक जिला पिछले 3 माह से कार्ड वितरण में राज्य स्तर पर प्रथम रैंक पर है। जन आधार कार्डों का जिले के ग्रामीण व शहरी क्षेत्रों के ई-मित्र केन्द्रों के माध्यम से निशुल्क वितरण किया जाएगा।कलेक्टर गौरव अग्रवाल ने बताया कि जिले को 2 लाख 34 हजार 340 जन आधार कार्ड वितरण के लिए प्राप्त हुए। जिनमें से 2 लाख 20 हजार 518 जन आधार कार्ड ई-मित्र केन्द्रों के माध्यम से वितरण किए जा चुके हैं।आर्थिक एवं सांख्यिकी विभाग के सहायक निदेशक सुरेंद्र कुमार जैन ने बताया कि जन आधार कार्ड बहुउद्देश्यीय कार्ड होगा। भविष्य में सभी जन-कल्याण की योजनाओं के लाभ व सेवाओं को इस कार्ड के आधार पर हस्तान्तरित किया जाएगा। जिन परिवारों के जन आधार कार्ड ई-मित्र केन्द्र पर वितरण हेतु प्राप्त हो गये हैं, उन परिवारों के मुखिया के मोबाईल नम्बर पर संदेश भी प्रसारित किया जा रहे हैं। जिसमें ई-मित्र केन्द्र का नाम, मोबाईल नम्बर अंकित किया जा रहा है। इन कार्डों का वितरण बायोमैट्रिक अथवा ओटीपी के माध्यम से किया जा रहा है।

