पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्देश:मत्स्य ठेकेदार को बांध में मछली आखेट से रोका, बीडीओ ने कार्रवाई के दिए निर्देश

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी आदेश के बावजूद अरनिया माल बांध में ठेकेदार को मत्स्य आखेट से रोकने के बाद बीडीओ ने वीडीओ अरनिया माल को तीन में कार्रवाई करने के लिए निर्देशित किया हैं। दरअसल पिछले दिनों पंचायत समिति टोंक के विकास अधिकारी ने पंचायत के ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को ग्रामीणों को पाबंद करने के लिए लिखित आदेश दिया था। लेकिन इसके बावजूद मत्स्य आखेट करने गए ठेकेदार जाकिर अली को अवैध ठेकेदार और ग्रामीण धमकियां दे रहे हैं। इसपर ठेकेदार ने बीडीओ को पत्र लिखकर कानूनी कार्यवाही की मांग की थी। ठेकेदार जाकिर अली ने आरोप लगाया कि सरंपच, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी और ग्रामीण अनधिकृत ठेकेदार से मिलीभगत कर बांध में अवैध रुप से मत्सय आखेट करवा रहे हैं। उसने कहा कि ठेका होने के बावजूद पिछले पांच साल से वह बांध पर मछलियां नहीं पकड़ पाया हैं। इस कारण उसे करीब 65 हजार का आर्थिक नुकसान हो गया। इसलिए ठेकेदार ने कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर न्यायालय की शरण लेने की बात कही थी। इसपर विकास अधिकारी ने एक बार फिर ग्राम विकास अधिकारी व सरपंच पत्राचार के माध्यम से निर्देशित करते हुए अनधिकृत ठेकेदार के खिलाफ या तो तीन दिन में कार्रवाई करें या फिर ठेकेदार की ओर से जमा राशि 65 हजार रुपए सरकारी कोष में जमा करवाएं।
गणेश बने तहसील अध्यक्ष
पीपलू| कुम्हार महासभा टोंक जिलाध्यक्ष कमलेश प्रजापति ने जिले में महासभा की जिला कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार करते हुए डारडातुर्की निवासी गणेश प्रजापति को पीपलू तहसील अध्यक्ष पद पर मनोनीत किया हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें