पुराने नकबजनी के मामले का खुलासा:पांच माह पुराने नकबजनी के मामले का खुलासा, 3 गिरफ्तार

टोंक2 दिन पहले
मकान की दीवार तोड़कर लाखों की नगदी सहित सोने-चांदी के आभूषण चुराने के मामलें का खुलासा करते हुए पुलिस ने तीन जनों को गिरफ्तार किया हैं। एसपी ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि 13 जुलाई की रात को बनेठा थानांतर्गत ककोड निवासी प्रेमलाल गुर्जर के घर अज्ञात लोग मकान के पिछवाडे की दीवार तोडकर सोने-चादी के आभूषण सहित 2 लाख से अधिक नगदी चुरा लेने के मामलों को गंभीरता से लेते हुए एएसपी विपिन कुमार शर्मा व डीएसपी राजेश मलिक निर्देशन व थानाधिकारी बाबूलाल के सुपरविजन में साईबर सैल के हैड कांस्टेबल सुरेश कुमार, बनेठा थाने के हैड कांस्टेबल मूलचन्द, प्रहलाद, ककोड चौकी से हेड कांस्टेबल ओमप्रकाश, कांस्टेबल सजंय कुमार सहित दस पुलिसकर्मियों की टीम गठित की गई। टीम ने अनुसंधान शुरु कर मामलें सदिग्ध लोगों की काॅल डिटेल हासिल उनके निवास स्थानों पर दबिश देकर ककोड निवासी हनुमान बैरवा (20) से पुछताछ की जाने पर उसने वारदात करना कबुल कर लिया। इसके बाद आरोपी की ओर से उसके साथियों के नाम बताने पर दबिश देकर ककोड निवासी सुनिल कुमार बैरवा (23) और सरदारपुरा (उनियारा) निवासी चेतराम गुर्जर (22) हिरासत में लेकर गिरफ्तार किया गया।ऐसे दिया था वारदात को अंजाम : ककोड में प्रेमलाल गुर्जर के मकान में देर रात एक से डेढ़ बजे के बीच उक्त आरोपी मकान के पीछे से दिवार मे सेन्दमारी (दीवार तोडकर) बक्से का ताला तोडकर बक्शे में रखें नगद 2 दो लाख 11 हजार रूपए की नगदी, सोने की एक बाली, चांदी का कडूला, चांदी का बंजावटा, पायजेब जोडी, सोना का मांदल्या, चांदी की कणकती, चांदी की चूडियां को चोरी कर ले गए। इसपर मामला दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरु कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर मामले का खुलासा किया गया।चोर मिलने के बावजूद बरामद नहीं हुआ लेपटॉप, कलेक्टर से शिकायतटोंक | राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र पंचायत समिति टोंक से चोरी की गए लेपटॉप की अब तक बरामदगी नही होने पर पीड़ित ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की हैं। शिकायतकर्ता स्काडा इंजिनियर सत्यवीर सिंह नरुका ने बताया कि 19 अक्टूबर को कार्यालय से ही लेपटाॅप मय बेग चोरी हो गया था। जिसकी कोतवाली थाने में शिकायत देने के साथ ही सीसीटीवी केमरा में चोर की पहचान होने के बाद उसे पकड़ भी लिया गया। लेकिन अब तक लेपटॉप बरामद नही हो पाया हैं। पीड़ित लेपटॉप के अभाव में कार्यालय का काम में बाधा उत्पन्न हो रही हैं।

