ऑनलाइन ठगी:ई मित्र संचालक से ऑनलाइन ठगी, बैंक खाते से निकाले 60 हजार रुपए

टोंक6 घंटे पहले
सोप लतीफगंज गांव निवासी व ई-मित्र संचालक के साथ ऑनलाइन ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। उसके खाते से ठगों ने 60 हजार रुपए की राशि ऑनलाइन निकाल ली है। पीड़ित ने पुलिस में ऑनलाइन ठगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।थानाधिकारी सत्यनारायण चौधरी ने बताया कि लतीफगज गांव निवासी धर्मेंद्र पुत्र रामप्रसाद साहू की गांव में वक्रांगी कंपनी के माध्यम से ई-मित्र कियोस्क का संचालन करता है। उसके पर मंगलवार दोपहर 12 बजे ई-मित्र की मेल आईडी पर एक लिंक आया। उसमें लिखे मोबाइल नंबर 8145030305 पर संपर्क किया। जिसके बाद 9883908771 से आए फोन पर बात कर रहे व्यक्ति ने बैलेंस रिफंड के नाम पर बैंक डिटेल और ओटीपी नंबर मांगे। कुछ देर बाद उससे फिर ओटीपी नंबर पूछा। दूसरी बार ओटीपी बताने के बाद उसके मोबाइल नंबर पर 49 हजार 999 और 10 हजार रुपए की राशि कटने के दो मैसेज आए। पीड़ित के अनुसार उसके पास पहला मैसेज काफी देर से आया। जिसकेचलते दूसरी बार उसने ओटीपी नंबर बता दिए थे। इस पर वह तुरंत बैंक शाखा पहुंचा। यहां उसके साथ ऑनलाइन ठगी होने का पता चला। पीड़ित धर्मेंद्र ने 9883908771पर कॉल की तो किसी ने रिसीवनहीं किया।जांच में ले रहे हैं आईटी सेल की सहायता थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि पीड़ित की ओर से अज्ञात के खिलाफ ऑनलाइन ठगी करने का मामला दर्ज किया है। इस मामले में आईटी सेल की सहायता भी ली जा रही है। लोगों को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग व अन्य सुविधाओं का प्रयोग करने वाले लोग खास तौर पर इन मामलों को लेकर काफी सतर्क रहें।

