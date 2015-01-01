पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उर्दू के साथ भेदभाव के लगाए आरोप:उर्दू बचाओ के लिए निकाली रैली को रोकने पर रोष, उर्दू के साथ भेदभाव के लगाए आरोप

टोंक19 मिनट पहले
  • कई कांग्रेस नेताओं ने भी लिया रैली में भाग, सरकार को दिया ज्ञापन, साथ ही आंदोलन तेज करने पर जोर

उर्दू बचाओ आंदोलन के तहत जिला मुख्यालय पर भी रैली निकाली गई, जिसे दांडी यात्रा का नाम दिया गया। उर्दू के पद भरे जाने तथा जहां उर्दू पढ़ने वाले हैं, वहां पद समाप्त करने करने पर रोष जताया गया। उर्दू को फरोग दिए जाने की मांग के साथ ही मदरसा पैराटीचर्स को नियमित किए जाने के लिए बाड़ा जेरे किला से गुरुवार को रैली निकाली गई। जैसे ही वहां से रैली शुरू की गई, तो वहां पर पुलिस द्वारा रोका गया।उर्दू बचाओ आंदोलन के तहत वहां मौजूद लोगों ने इसका विरोध करते हुए कहा कि उर्दू के लिए उठाई जा रही आवाज को रोकने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि पंचायत राज चुनाव के नामांकन भरे जाने सहित कई धरने प्रदर्शन गत दिनों हुए। जहां पुलिस भी मौजूद रही। लेकिन पुलिस प्रशासन ने किसी को भी नहीं रोका। जबकि आंदोलन से जुड़े लोगों ने तो इस बारे में प्रशासन को एक दिन पहले ही अवगत करा दिया था तथा सभी प्रकार के पालन करते हुए शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से रैली निकाली जा रही है। इस मौके पर उर्दू के साथ भेदभाव करने का आरोप लगाते हुए भी रोष जताया गया। बाडा जेरे किला से रवाना हुई उर्दू बचाओ रैली में सभापति अली अहमद सहित कई पार्षद एवं कई संगठनों से जुड़े लोग भी मौजूद थे। रैली का रोके जाने पर तीखी नोक-झोक भी हुई। बाद में रैली मुख्य बाजार होते हुए कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंची। कलेक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन के बाद मुख्यमंत्री के नाम प्रशासनिक अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस मौके पर सभापति अली अहमद, सऊद सईदी, कमलेश चावला, पूर्व पार्षद सैयद बरकात हसीन, पार्षद युसूफ इंजीनियर, मोहम्मद अजमल, औसाफ खान, अहसान बाबा, इम्तियाज खान, इमदाद खान आदि मौजूद रहे, जिन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। साथ ही अपनी मांगों से अवगत कराते हुए कई लोगों ने आंदोलन तेज करने की भी चेतावनी दी। उनकी मांग थी कि चुनावी वादों के मुताबिक उर्दू के रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति की जाए, मदरसा पैराटीचर्स को नियमित किया जाए, साथ ही उर्दू के जहां-जहां पद समाप्त किए गए हैं, उनको फिर बहाल कर वहां उर्दू अध्यापक नियुक्त किए जाए। गुजराल रिपोर्ट को लागू किया जाए। सभी राजकीय महाविद्यालय में उर्दू संकाय स्वीकृत किए जाने की भी मांग उठाई गई। उल्लेखनीय है कि ये रैली उर्दू बचाओं के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे एवं अपनी मांगों के लिए दांडी यात्रा पर निकले शमशेर भालू खां के समर्थन में भी निकाली गई थी। इस रैली में कांग्रेस के नेता भी सरकार को वादा याद दिलाते नजर आए। उनका कहना था कि उनकी मांग कोई नई नहीं है, वहीं मांग वो कर रहे हैं, जिसका कांग्रेस ने चुनाव के दौरान वादा किया था। उर्दू के पद सृजित करने एवं शीघ्र ही पैराटीचर्स को नियमित किए जाने की मांग रखी जा रही है।

