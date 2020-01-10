पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आर्थिक सहायता:घांस : फसली ऋणी सदस्य की मौत के बाद पत्नी को 10 लाख का चेक सौंपा

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

घांस सहकारी समिति में फसली ऋण सदस्य रहे बाबूलाल गुर्जर की हादसे में मौत के बाद सहकारिता विभाग की ओर से मृतक की पत्नी को 10 लाख रुपए का चेक सौंपा गया।महावीर गुर्जर बरवास ने बताया कि सहकारी समिति घास में फसली ऋण सदस्य बाबूलाल की गत दिनों मौत हो गई थी। इस पर उसकी पत्नी खजूरिया निवासी डोली देवली को क्षेत्रीय विधायक एवं पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट के निर्देश पर गुर्जर समाज नेता एवं कांग्रेस प्रतिनिधि रामदेव गुर्जर, घास ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति व्यवस्थापक प्रहलाद गुर्जर समेत जीएसएसएमडी टाॅक ने मृतक किसान की पत्नी को सहायता राशि का चेक सौंपा।इस मौके पर सहकारिता विभाग के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी समेत ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे। उल्लेखनीय है कि विधायक सचिन पायलट ने राजस्थान सहकारिता विभाग के अधिकारियों को फसली ऋण बीमा का जल्द लाभ दिलाने के लिए विभाग को निर्देशित किया था।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें