शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:मकान में चल रहा था घी बनाने का कारखाना, 80 किलो नकली घी, एसेंस व गैस सिलेंडर जब्त

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशासन को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, टोंक शहर के मेहंदीबाग क्षेत्र में चल रही थी फैक्ट्री

मिलावट पर अंकुश लगाने को लेकर चल रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत की गई जांच के दौरान गुरुवार को प्रशासन को बडी कामयाबी मिली हैं। अभियान को लेकर गठित संयुक्त टीम ने शहर के मेहंदीबाग से घी बनाने के एक कारखाने पर छापामार कार्यवाही में 80 किलो नकली घी समेत बस स्टैण्ड परिसर से नकली होने की आशंका पर 80 किलो मावा पकड़ा हैं। टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों ने मावा जब्त कर लिया। प्रशासन की ओर से गठित पांच विभागों की संयुक्त टीम ने जिला मुख्यालय पर मेहंदीबाग क्षेत्र स्थित एक मकान में छापामार कार्यवाही करते हुए 80 किलो नकली घी और घी बनाने की सामग्री सहित कई उपकरण और सामान जब्त कर लिए। उल्लेखनीय है कि त्यौहारी सीजन को देखते हुए राज्यसरकार के निर्देश पर इन दिनों प्रशासन की ओर से शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान जारी है। इसके तहत टीम की ओर से मिलावटियों पर कार्रवाई किए जाने से मिलावटियों में हडकंप मचा हुआ हैं। इसके बावजूद मेहंदीबाग के एक मकान में लंबे समय से नकली घी बनाने का कारखाना संचालित में घी बनाने का काम चालू था। सूचना के बाद एडीएम सुखराम खोखर के नेतृत्व में चिकित्सा, रसद, डेयरी, बांट व माप विभाग सहित पांच विभागों की संयुक्त टीम पुलिस को साथ लेकर मेहंदीबाग स्थित मकान पर पहुंची। मौके पर नकली घी बनाना का कारखाना संचालित करने वाले मनीष खंडेलवाल की अनुपस्थिति में परिजनों ने टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों से बातचीत में टालमटोल करने की कोशिश की। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए मकान के तीन कमरों के ताले तोड़कर घी से भरे पीपों व डिब्बों में रखे नकली घी के अलावा घी तैयार करने के काम आने वाली सामग्री व केमिकल (एसेंस) सहित गैस सिलेंडर व भट्टी आदि बरामद किए है। टीम में डेयरी प्रबंधक प्रमोद चारण, रसद निरीक्षक मनीष कुमार मीणा, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी सत्यनारायण गुर्जर, बाट व माप विभाग के प्रतीक सोनी आदि मौजूद रहे।

जांच दल को तोड़ने पड़े कमरों के गेट, पांच घंटे चली कार्रवाई, बस स्टैंड से 80 किलो मावा भी पकड़ा

संचालक ने बताया किराएदार का कमरा लेकिन कमरों से आ रही थी अजीब गंधशुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान की संयुक्त टीम में शामिल अधिकारी जब मेहंदीबाग स्थित मकान में चल रहे नकली घी बनाने के कारखाने पर कार्यवाही करने पहुंचे तो वहां सभी कमरों में जांच करने के बाद ताला लगे कमरों की जांच करने की बात कही तो वहा मौजूद कारखाना संचालक के परिजनों ने किराएदार का कमरा बता दिया। लेकिन कमरों से घी सहित अन्य सामग्री की आ रही अजीब गंध के बाद एडीएम की मौजूदगी में पुलिसकर्मियों ने तीन कमरों के ताले तोड़े। जहां टीम को बडी मात्रा में नकली घी के सीलपेक पीपे व डिब्बों में करीब 80 किलो घी मिला।

सीज मावे को जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाला भेजा जाएगा शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत सघन जांच के दौरान जिला रसद अधिकारी विनिता शर्मा के नेतृत्व में बस स्टैण्ड स्थित एक मिष्ठान भंडार की दुकान के गोदाम पर कार्यवाही की गई। इसमें टीम ने 80 किलों मावा सीज किया गया हैं। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी ने बताया कि सीज मावे को जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाला भेजा जाएगा।

