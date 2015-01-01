पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान दिवस पर अवकाश घोषित:जिले में मतदान दिवस पर अवकाश घोषित

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव 2020 के तहत जिले में पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में मतदान दिवस पर सरकारी एवं अर्द्धसरकारी कार्यालयों में सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किए हैं। प्रथम चरण के मतदान पंचायत समिति टोंक, निवाई, पीपलू में सोमवार, 23 नवम्बर को, द्वितीय चरण पंचायत समिति टोडारायसिंह-मालपुरा में शुक्रवार, 27 नवम्बरको, तृतीय चरण पंचायत समिति उनियारा में मंगलवार, 1 दिसम्बर को एवं चतुर्थ चरण पंचायत समिति देवली में शनिवार, 5 दिसम्बर को अवकाश घोषित किया गया है।

