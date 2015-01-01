पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धांजलि:आईएएस एनके बैरवा को किया याद, श्रद्धांजलि दी

टोंक2 दिन पहले
जिला बैरवा नवयुवक मंडल की ओर से रविवार को आईएएस एनके बैरवा की याद में श्रद्धांजलि सभा आयोजित किया गया। जिलाध्यक्ष रोहित जैनव ने बताया कि आरपीएससी चैयरमेन, प्रमुख शासन सचिव रीको, सहित राज्य के प्रमुख सहित विभिन्न पदों पर रहे आईएएस एनके बैरवा की श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन बड़ा कृष्ण मंदिर में किया गया। इसमें समाज के लोगों ने उनके चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। इस दौरान समाज के प्रबुद्ध लोगों ने युवाओं को उनके पदचिन्हों पर चलने की बात कही। इस दौरान हरि भाई हरि, प्रताप रणवाल, जगदीश नागरवाल, हरनाथ मास्टर, रामदयाल निरंकारी, विजय जोनी, दिनेश बैरवा, शिवराज, कन्हैयालाल, बुद्धिप्रकाश, विजेंद्र सिंह, बाबूलाल, देवेंद्र टाटावत, कमलेश सिसोदिया, बिजेंद्र सिंह लोदी, रमेश जीनवाल, भूपेंद्र सहित नवयुवक मंडल के विक्रम सिंह, ललित लालावत, धनराज आर्य, राहुल बड़जात्या, दीपक जैनव, वीरप्रताप सिंह, महेंद्र आदि मौजूद रहे।

