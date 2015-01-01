पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली कूच:किसानों की मांगें नहीं मानी तो करेंगे दिल्ली कूच

टोंक2 दिन पहले
केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पारित तीन कृषि अध्यादेश के खिलाफ किसानों का आक्रोश थमता नही दिख रहा हैं। जिले के किसानों ने भी अब इसको लेकर आवाज उठाने के साथ दिल्ली कूच करने की चेतावनी दी हैं। मंगलवार को किसान महापंचायत ने राष्ट्रपति व प्रधानमंत्री के नाम सौंपे ज्ञापन में सरकार से किसान हित में तीनों अध्यादेश वापस लेने और स्वामीनाथ आयोग की रिपोर्ट लागू किए जाने की मांग करते हुए उक्त चेतावनी दी हैं। इससे पूर्व डाक बंगले में किसान महापंचायत के अलावा राजनैतिक व अन्य किसान संघठनों के पदाधिकारियों व किसानों ने बैठक कर चर्चा की और वहां से रैली के रूप में रवाना होकर किसान की मांगों के समर्थन और केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे और वहां पर भी नारेबाजी-प्रदर्शन करते राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अकबर खान व प्रदेश मंत्री रतन खोखर ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार नए कृषि कानून को अपने बहुमत के बल पर पारित करवाकर किसानों के साथ धाेखा किया हैं। लेकिन यह कानून किसान हित में बिलकुल नही हैं। इसका जीता-जागता सबूत दिल्ली-हरियाणा बोर्डर धरना-प्रदर्शन कर किसान हैं। जो केंद्र के इस काले कानून के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोले हुए हैं। रतन खोखर ने बताया कि जिस तरह प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार ने किसान के ऋणमाफी के नाम पर धोखा दिया हैं, उसी तरह केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने किसानों के साथ छल किया हैं। इस दौरान महासभा जिला अध्यक्ष हनुमान पराणा, रालोपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र पराणा, राष्ट्रीय जाट तेजवीर सेना जिलाध्यक्ष दयाराम जाट, जाट छात्रसंघ जिलाध्यक्ष बलराम जाट, राजू चौपडा, देशराज मीणा, सुरेंद्र वर्मा, राजेश, मनराज, शंकर भदाला, गोपाल बैरवा, बंशी खाती, गाेविंद्र चौधरी आदि मौजूद रहे।

